Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Eight Canadian dividend stocks primed for the Trump era Add to ...

Subscribers Only

SCOTT CLAYTON

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Canadian companies – with sustainable dividends – set to prosper from the Trump presidency.

The screen

Many Canadian companies with operations in the United States should gain from President Donald Trump’s policy objectives: to loosen bank regulations, increase infrastructure and defence spending, expand pipelines, and, yes, apply heavier tariffs. Our hunt was for those Canadian stocks most likely to receive a boost, but they must also have highly sustainable dividends.

Eight Canadian dividend stocks for the Trump era

Rank *CompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Bil)Dividend Yield Points (out of 12)TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating
1TransCanada Corp.TRP-T53.53.611Highest
2EnbridgeENB-T53.34.111Highest
3TD Bank TD-T123.73.310Highest
4CAECAE-T5.01.79Above Average
5Suncor SU-T70.22.79Above Average
6SNC-LavalinSNC-T8.51.88Above Average
7Imperial OilIMO-T37.51.48Above Average
8Russel MetalsRUS-T1.65.67Above Average

Source: Dividend Advisor

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular