What are we looking for?
Canadian equities trading at attractive valuations relative to their sectors, and which have seen positive upward analyst revisions.
The screen
Using the Thomson Reuters StarMine quantitative models, I screened for companies with a market cap greater than $500-million that rank equal to or better than 80 per cent of securities in their industries across positive analyst revisions and sector-relative valuations.
Report Typo/Error
Canadian stocks with attractive valuations
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|Rel. Value Sector Rank
|Analyst Rev. Model Preferred Earns. Rank
|P/E
|Div. Yield
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|Financials
|49,051
|81
|80
|16.5
|2.98%
|Celestica Inc.
|CLS-T
|IT
|2,170
|98
|81
|14.4
|n/a
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL.A-T
|Industrials
|1,687
|99
|83
|11.6
|3.39%
|Great Cdn Gaming Corp.
|GC-T
|Cons. Discr.
|1,548
|80
|80
|20.8
|n/a
|Lucara Diamond Corp.
|LUC-T
|Materials
|1,135
|81
|94
|11.1
|2.02%
|Callidus Capital Corp.
|CBL-T
|Financials
|940
|89
|81
|14.2
|6.37%
|Canfor Pulp Products Inc.
|CFX-T
|Materials
|700
|94
|80
|9.3
|2.38%
|Gluskin Sheff + Assocs. Inc.
|GS-T
|Financials
|585
|84
|85
|16.8
|5.34%
Thomson Reuters Eikon
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story