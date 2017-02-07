Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Eight Canadian equities lead the pack with these value measures Add to ...

Khaled Eniba

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian equities trading at attractive valuations relative to their sectors, and which have seen positive upward analyst revisions.

The screen

Using the Thomson Reuters StarMine quantitative models, I screened for companies with a market cap greater than $500-million that rank equal to or better than 80 per cent of securities in their industries across positive analyst revisions and sector-relative valuations.

Canadian stocks with attractive valuations

CompanyTickerSectorMarket Cap ($Mil)Rel. Value Sector RankAnalyst Rev. Model Preferred Earns. RankP/EDiv. Yield
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-TFinancials49,051818016.52.98%
Celestica Inc.CLS-TIT2,170988114.4n/a
Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A-TIndustrials1,687998311.63.39%
Great Cdn Gaming Corp.GC-TCons. Discr.1,548808020.8n/a
Lucara Diamond Corp.LUC-TMaterials1,135819411.12.02%
Callidus Capital Corp.CBL-TFinancials940898114.26.37%
Canfor Pulp Products Inc.CFX-TMaterials70094809.32.38%
Gluskin Sheff + Assocs. Inc.GS-TFinancials585848516.85.34%

