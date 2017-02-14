Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Eight stocks with year-to-date price momentum greater than S&P 500, Dow indexes Add to ...

PAUL HOYDA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Stocks with year-to-date price momentum greater than the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average.

The screen

Every year there are a few dates when many consumers are virtually guaranteed to spend a few more dollars on sweets and alcohol – celebrations such as Christmas, birthdays, Halloween, and, of course, Valentine’s Day.

CompanyTickerKeywordYTDRecentHistoricalCurrent
PriceCloseP/EP/E
Chg.($U.S.)(5-Yr Avg)
BBX Capital Corp.BBXT-Nchocolate16.80%5.75.3211.4
Owens-Illinois Inc.OI-Nwine14.90%2018.4215.08
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.RMCF-Qchocolate7.80%10.9820.5612.79
B&G Foods Inc.BGS-Nchocolate6.10%46.4528.9226.85
Hershey Co.HSY-Nchocolate4.60%108.2129.3932.36
Darden Restaurants Inc.DRI-Nrestaurant4.60%76.0827.7222.09
Flowers Foods Inc.FLO-Nflowers4.40%20.8420.9724.06
Brown-Forman Corp.BF.B-Nwine4.30%46.87

