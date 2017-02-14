What are we looking for?
Stocks with year-to-date price momentum greater than the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average.
The screen
Every year there are a few dates when many consumers are virtually guaranteed to spend a few more dollars on sweets and alcohol – celebrations such as Christmas, birthdays, Halloween, and, of course, Valentine’s Day.
|Company
|Ticker
|Keyword
|YTD
|Recent
|Historical
|Current
|Price
|Close
|P/E
|P/E
|Chg.
|($U.S.)
|(5-Yr Avg)
|BBX Capital Corp.
|BBXT-N
|chocolate
|16.80%
|5.7
|5.32
|11.4
|Owens-Illinois Inc.
|OI-N
|wine
|14.90%
|20
|18.42
|15.08
|Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.
|RMCF-Q
|chocolate
|7.80%
|10.98
|20.56
|12.79
|B&G Foods Inc.
|BGS-N
|chocolate
|6.10%
|46.45
|28.92
|26.85
|Hershey Co.
|HSY-N
|chocolate
|4.60%
|108.21
|29.39
|32.36
|Darden Restaurants Inc.
|DRI-N
|restaurant
|4.60%
|76.08
|27.72
|22.09
|Flowers Foods Inc.
|FLO-N
|flowers
|4.40%
|20.84
|20.97
|24.06
|Brown-Forman Corp.
|BF.B-N
|wine
|4.30%
|46.87
Thomson Reuters Eikon
