Eight U.S. consumer stocks with lower volatility

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

U.S. consumer sector stocks with strong fundamentals and below-average volatility.

With U.S. markets now running within a few percentage points off their all-time highs, many investors have become concerned with the durability of the bull market now entering its ninth year. Sectors like consumer goods are typically subject to less volatility than other sectors and have the benefit of being defensive in the event of a market downturn. In addition, these stocks often offer above average dividends.

U.S. consumer stocks with strong fundamentals

RankNameSymbolMarket Cap. ($Bil U.S.)BetaP/E (This Year's Estim.)Div. Growth Rate (This Yr Vs Last Yr)Dividend Yield
1Coca-Cola Co.KO-N$181.60.5922.26.1%3.4%
2Altria Group Inc.MO-N$142.00.1924.28.3%3.3%
3Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.DPS-N$17.80.4622.010.4%2.2%
4JM Smucker Co.SJM-N$15.50.3017.34.7%2.2%
5PepsiCo Inc.PEP-N$159.70.4223.47.1%2.7%
6Kimberly-Clark Corp.KMB-N$47.10.6722.14.5%2.8%
7The Hershey Co.HSY-N$22.40.6525.37.4%2.2%
8Clorox Co.CLX-N$17.60.4925.74.0%2.3%

Recognia

Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter

