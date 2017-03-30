What are we looking for?
U.S. consumer sector stocks with strong fundamentals and below-average volatility.
With U.S. markets now running within a few percentage points off their all-time highs, many investors have become concerned with the durability of the bull market now entering its ninth year. Sectors like consumer goods are typically subject to less volatility than other sectors and have the benefit of being defensive in the event of a market downturn. In addition, these stocks often offer above average dividends.
Report Typo/Error
U.S. consumer stocks with strong fundamentals
|Rank
|Name
|Symbol
|Market Cap. ($Bil U.S.)
|Beta
|P/E (This Year's Estim.)
|Div. Growth Rate (This Yr Vs Last Yr)
|Dividend Yield
|1
|Coca-Cola Co.
|KO-N
|$181.6
|0.59
|22.2
|6.1%
|3.4%
|2
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO-N
|$142.0
|0.19
|24.2
|8.3%
|3.3%
|3
|Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.
|DPS-N
|$17.8
|0.46
|22.0
|10.4%
|2.2%
|4
|JM Smucker Co.
|SJM-N
|$15.5
|0.30
|17.3
|4.7%
|2.2%
|5
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP-N
|$159.7
|0.42
|23.4
|7.1%
|2.7%
|6
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|KMB-N
|$47.1
|0.67
|22.1
|4.5%
|2.8%
|7
|The Hershey Co.
|HSY-N
|$22.4
|0.65
|25.3
|7.4%
|2.2%
|8
|Clorox Co.
|CLX-N
|$17.6
|0.49
|25.7
|4.0%
|2.3%
Recognia
Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter