Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Eight U.S. financial companies poised for growth Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Hugh Smith, MBA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

U.S. financial companies with growth potential.

The screen

At the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of 2016, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to raise interest rates for only the second time since the market crash of 2008. Now with the U.S. economy looking stronger, combined with President Donald Trump’s promises to overhaul taxes and increase spending, the market is now expecting two to three rate hikes this year alone.

Companies that can withstand a rate hike

CompanyTickerMarket Cap (U.S. $Mil)ROEShort InterestDividend Yield
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.BRK.A-N419,537.65.7%0.0%0.00%
Eagle Bancorp Inc.EGBN-Q2,148.611.9%1.0%0.00%
PrivateBancorp Inc.PVTB-Q4,536.411.8%1.1%0.07%
Western Alliance BancorpWAL-N5,486.715.2%1.3%0.00%
E*TRADE Financial Corp.ETFC-Q10,218.08.4%1.5%0.00%
Athene Holding Ltd.ATH-N10,512.211.5%1.7%0.00%
Essent Group Ltd.ESNT-N3,245.318.2%1.9%0.00%
Radian Group Inc.RDN-N3,994.812.5%2.6%0.05%

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular