What are we looking for?
U.S. financial companies with growth potential.
The screen
At the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of 2016, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to raise interest rates for only the second time since the market crash of 2008. Now with the U.S. economy looking stronger, combined with President Donald Trump’s promises to overhaul taxes and increase spending, the market is now expecting two to three rate hikes this year alone.
Report Typo/Error
Companies that can withstand a rate hike
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap (U.S. $Mil)
|ROE
|Short Interest
|Dividend Yield
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|BRK.A-N
|419,537.6
|5.7%
|0.0%
|0.00%
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|EGBN-Q
|2,148.6
|11.9%
|1.0%
|0.00%
|PrivateBancorp Inc.
|PVTB-Q
|4,536.4
|11.8%
|1.1%
|0.07%
|Western Alliance Bancorp
|WAL-N
|5,486.7
|15.2%
|1.3%
|0.00%
|E*TRADE Financial Corp.
|ETFC-Q
|10,218.0
|8.4%
|1.5%
|0.00%
|Athene Holding Ltd.
|ATH-N
|10,512.2
|11.5%
|1.7%
|0.00%
|Essent Group Ltd.
|ESNT-N
|3,245.3
|18.2%
|1.9%
|0.00%
|Radian Group Inc.
|RDN-N
|3,994.8
|12.5%
|2.6%
|0.05%
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story