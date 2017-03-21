Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Securities providing a strong, sustainable dividend that can be used to supplement the return of long-term bonds within a portfolio.

The screen

Strong domestic economic data have been a common theme throughout 2017 and, with hints of above-target inflation coming into play, it appears that yields that were once sought after in the long-term bond market are coming to an end. With that being said, investors looking to supplement this yield in their portfolios are turning to equity securities that offer bond-like characteristics through long-term dividend stability. Today’s screen seeks out high yield equity securities by looking at Canadian companies with a dividend yield of at least 5 per cent.

Select higher-yielding Canadian securities

CompanySymbolMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)Recent Price $Dividend YieldDividend Payout RatioStarMine Combined Credit Rank52W Price Change %
Dividend 15 Split Corp.DFN-T377.2 10.8711.0%66.2%975.7%
Slate Office REITSOT.UN-T330.2 8.109.3%69.2%544.1%
Inovalis REITINO.UN-T200.3 9.308.9%49.9%92-6.1%
Dream Global REITDRG.UN-T1,202.3 9.578.4%67.8%8510.1%
Summit Industrial Income REITSMU.UN-T272.8 6.427.9%67.1%725.6%
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc.XSR-T596.4 5.697.4%54.6%5419.8%
Boston Pizza Royalties Income FundBPF.UN-T454.6 22.416.1%74.1%7420.4%
WPT Industrial REITWIR.U-T587.4 16.956.0%68.9%6219.6%
IGM Financial Inc.IGM-T9,819.7 40.825.5%70.3%748.1%
RioCan REITREI.UN-T8,343.4 25.635.5%68.4%64-5.6%
AGF Management Ltd.AGF.B-T462.9 5.825.5%60.6%6722.0%
Plaza Retail REITPLZ.UN-T494.7 4.905.3%77.5%895.8%
Granite REITGRT.UN-T2,139.9 45.465.3%40.9%8620.4%
Pure Multi-Family REIT LPRUF.UN-X437.6 8.925.1%42.6%7521.5%
Smart REITSRU.UN-T4,218.2 32.355.1%67.2%76-5.6%
CI Financial Corp.CIX-T7,068.5 26.585.1%73.3%90-10.5%
Pure Industrial Real Estate TrustAAR.UN-T1,513.4 6.165.1%45.1%7630.2%
Westshore Terminals Investmt. Corp.WTE-T1,933.3 26.385.0%34.0%7371.9%

Thomson Reuters Eikon

