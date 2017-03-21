What are we looking for?
Securities providing a strong, sustainable dividend that can be used to supplement the return of long-term bonds within a portfolio.
The screen
Strong domestic economic data have been a common theme throughout 2017 and, with hints of above-target inflation coming into play, it appears that yields that were once sought after in the long-term bond market are coming to an end. With that being said, investors looking to supplement this yield in their portfolios are turning to equity securities that offer bond-like characteristics through long-term dividend stability. Today’s screen seeks out high yield equity securities by looking at Canadian companies with a dividend yield of at least 5 per cent.
Select higher-yielding Canadian securities
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap. ($ Mil.)
|Recent Price $
|Dividend Yield
|Dividend Payout Ratio
|StarMine Combined Credit Rank
|52W Price Change %
|Dividend 15 Split Corp.
|DFN-T
|377.2
|10.87
|11.0%
|66.2%
|97
|5.7%
|Slate Office REIT
|SOT.UN-T
|330.2
|8.10
|9.3%
|69.2%
|54
|4.1%
|Inovalis REIT
|INO.UN-T
|200.3
|9.30
|8.9%
|49.9%
|92
|-6.1%
|Dream Global REIT
|DRG.UN-T
|1,202.3
|9.57
|8.4%
|67.8%
|85
|10.1%
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|SMU.UN-T
|272.8
|6.42
|7.9%
|67.1%
|72
|5.6%
|Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc.
|XSR-T
|596.4
|5.69
|7.4%
|54.6%
|54
|19.8%
|Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
|BPF.UN-T
|454.6
|22.41
|6.1%
|74.1%
|74
|20.4%
|WPT Industrial REIT
|WIR.U-T
|587.4
|16.95
|6.0%
|68.9%
|62
|19.6%
|IGM Financial Inc.
|IGM-T
|9,819.7
|40.82
|5.5%
|70.3%
|74
|8.1%
|RioCan REIT
|REI.UN-T
|8,343.4
|25.63
|5.5%
|68.4%
|64
|-5.6%
|AGF Management Ltd.
|AGF.B-T
|462.9
|5.82
|5.5%
|60.6%
|67
|22.0%
|Plaza Retail REIT
|PLZ.UN-T
|494.7
|4.90
|5.3%
|77.5%
|89
|5.8%
|Granite REIT
|GRT.UN-T
|2,139.9
|45.46
|5.3%
|40.9%
|86
|20.4%
|Pure Multi-Family REIT LP
|RUF.UN-X
|437.6
|8.92
|5.1%
|42.6%
|75
|21.5%
|Smart REIT
|SRU.UN-T
|4,218.2
|32.35
|5.1%
|67.2%
|76
|-5.6%
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|7,068.5
|26.58
|5.1%
|73.3%
|90
|-10.5%
|Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust
|AAR.UN-T
|1,513.4
|6.16
|5.1%
|45.1%
|76
|30.2%
|Westshore Terminals Investmt. Corp.
|WTE-T
|1,933.3
|26.38
|5.0%
|34.0%
|73
|71.9%
