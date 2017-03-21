What are we looking for?

Securities providing a strong, sustainable dividend that can be used to supplement the return of long-term bonds within a portfolio.

The screen

Strong domestic economic data have been a common theme throughout 2017 and, with hints of above-target inflation coming into play, it appears that yields that were once sought after in the long-term bond market are coming to an end. With that being said, investors looking to supplement this yield in their portfolios are turning to equity securities that offer bond-like characteristics through long-term dividend stability. Today’s screen seeks out high yield equity securities by looking at Canadian companies with a dividend yield of at least 5 per cent.