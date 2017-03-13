What are we looking for?
High quality Canadian industrial companies showing positive revenue growth and economic performance.
The screen
We have screened our Canadian industrials universe using the following criteria:
A minimum market cap of $350-million;
An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital), of 1.0 or higher. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)
|EPI
|ROC
|ROC (12M Chg.)
|FGV on MV
|Sales (12M Chg.)
|FCF/Capital
|Div. Yield
|Magellan Aerospace Corp
|MAL-T
|1,090
|2.1
|14.0%
|0.1%
|-34.2%
|11.2%
|5.5%
|1.4%
|Westshore Terminals Invstmt.
|WTE-T
|2,040
|2
|23.6%
|0.3%
|41.0%
|3.5%
|6.8%
|2.3%
|Hardwoods Distribution Inc.
|HWD-T
|354
|2
|11.9%
|2.2%
|-17.5%
|26.8%
|9.2%
|1.5%
|Savaria Corp.
|SIS-T
|462
|2
|17.1%
|0.9%
|66.2%
|27.9%
|10.9%
|2.1%
|Boyd Group Income Fund
|BYD.UN-T
|1,650
|1.7
|9.8%
|7.2%
|47.4%
|21.6%
|9.5%
|0.6%
|CanWel Building Materials
|CWX-T
|360
|1.5
|12.6%
|5.2%
|-3.7%
|21.5%
|-4.7%
|9.6%
|Stantec Inc.
|STN-T
|3,970
|1.5
|13.5%
|1.5%
|44.9%
|30.5%
|9.3%
|1.4%
|Ag Growth International
|AFN-T
|832
|1.3
|9.5%
|7.5%
|31.6%
|32.9%
|7.3%
|4.6%
|Cargojet Inc.
|CJT-T
|482
|1.2
|8.9%
|9.3%
|38.0%
|22.8%
|-2.5%
|1.5%
|Morneau Shepell Inc.
|MSI-T
|1,010
|1.1
|8.7%
|1.1%
|28.9%
|4.4%
|2.1%
|4.1%
|Waste Connections Inc.
|WCN-T
|20,580
|1
|9.0%
|0.8%
|68.2%
|54.7%
|7.4%
|0.8%
Source: StockPointer
