What are we looking for?

High quality Canadian industrial companies showing positive revenue growth and economic performance.

The screen

We have screened our Canadian industrials universe using the following criteria:

A minimum market cap of $350-million;

An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital), of 1.0 or higher. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);