Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Eleven Canadian industrials geared for growth Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

High quality Canadian industrial companies showing positive revenue growth and economic performance.

The screen

We have screened our Canadian industrials universe using the following criteria:

A minimum market cap of $350-million;

An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital), of 1.0 or higher. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)EPIROCROC (12M Chg.)FGV on MVSales (12M Chg.)FCF/CapitalDiv. Yield
Magellan Aerospace CorpMAL-T1,0902.114.0%0.1%-34.2%11.2%5.5%1.4%
Westshore Terminals Invstmt.WTE-T2,040223.6%0.3%41.0%3.5%6.8%2.3%
Hardwoods Distribution Inc.HWD-T354211.9%2.2%-17.5%26.8%9.2%1.5%
Savaria Corp.SIS-T462217.1%0.9%66.2%27.9%10.9%2.1%
Boyd Group Income FundBYD.UN-T1,6501.79.8%7.2%47.4%21.6%9.5%0.6%
CanWel Building MaterialsCWX-T3601.512.6%5.2%-3.7%21.5%-4.7%9.6%
Stantec Inc.STN-T3,9701.513.5%1.5%44.9%30.5%9.3%1.4%
Ag Growth InternationalAFN-T8321.39.5%7.5%31.6%32.9%7.3%4.6%
Cargojet Inc.CJT-T4821.28.9%9.3%38.0%22.8%-2.5%1.5%
Morneau Shepell Inc.MSI-T1,0101.18.7%1.1%28.9%4.4%2.1%4.1%
Waste Connections Inc.WCN-T20,58019.0%0.8%68.2%54.7%7.4%0.8%

Source: StockPointer

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular