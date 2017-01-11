What are we looking for?
Defensive U.S.-listed stocks providing a stable income stream, with a history of low earnings volatility and trading at attractive valuations.
The screen
Last year was one characterized by volatility: the S&P 500 saw a 52-week spread of 478 points; early-year leading sectors (telecom, utilities and consumer staples) were victims of sector shifts that accelerated following Donald Trump’s electoral victory, while OPEC’s supply-cut deal and higher inflation expectations catapulted the energy and financials sectors to the top of the pack by year end. We saw crude oil sink almost 30 per cent before ending the year 35 per cent higher than it was on Jan. 1, 2016. Gold rallied 30 per cent early on, yet crossed the finish line only 8 per cent higher than the start of last year. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped to a low of 1.32 per cent at the end of the second quarter, followed by a reversal in momentum to close at 2.43 per cent by year’s end.
U.S.-listed stocks with a history of low earnings volatility
|Company
|Symbol
|Sector
|Market cap ($ Mil.)
|Beta
|P/E
|Forward P/E
|Div. yield
|FCF Yield
|Div. Payout Ratio (%) 5 Yr Avg
|Net Income 5-Year Volatility %
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ-N
|Health Care
|316,343.4
|0.75
|20.38
|16.31
|2.8%
|5.00%
|54.5%
|10.8%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc
|WMT-N
|Consumer Staples
|211,158.9
|0.09
|14.92
|15.84
|2.9%
|7.54%
|36.6%
|3.0%
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN-Q
|Health Care
|118,164.6
|1.16
|15.87
|12.28
|2.9%
|7.13%
|31.9%
|12.5%
|CVS Health Corp
|CVS-N
|Consumer Staples
|87,128.1
|0.86
|17.43
|13.93
|2.4%
|6.94%
|25.0%
|3.5%
|Anthem Inc
|ANTM-N
|Health Care
|37,615.9
|0.67
|16.76
|12.40
|1.8%
|9.25%
|17.9%
|5.5%
|McKesson Corp
|MCK-N
|Health Care
|33,198.6
|1.06
|16.48
|11.83
|0.8%
|9.02%
|13.2%
|10.0%
|Kroger Co
|KR-N
|Consumer Staples
|30,883.1
|0.78
|15.69
|14.77
|1.5%
|4.81%
|21.8%
|18.5%
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN-N
|Consumer Staples
|22,410.9
|0.16
|13.82
|12.90
|1.4%
|9.02%
|12.5%
|9.9%
|J M Smucker Co
|SJM-N
|Consumer Staples
|14,904.8
|0.53
|20.86
|16.05
|2.3%
|8.43%
|49.2%
|14.8%
|Quest Diagnostics Inc
|DGX-N
|Health Care
|12,814.5
|0.67
|19.57
|16.94
|1.9%
|4.27%
|25.2%
|15.0%
|Universal Health Services Inc
|UHS-N
|Health Care
|10,817.4
|1.10
|15.72
|13.82
|0.4%
|5.93%
|6.5%
|3.6%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
