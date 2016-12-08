What are we looking for?
North American oil-field services stocks poised to benefit from stabilizing world oil prices.
On Nov. 30, OPEC members reached a new agreement to reduce oil production levels by 1.2 million barrels a day. Since then, the price of crude oil has rallied about 1 per cent, leading to sharp advances in the stock prices of oil producers. However, the advance has been even more dramatic in the prices of oil-field services stocks, an industry that has suffered the past two years under the burden of low oil prices.
Select North American oil-field services stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($ bil)
|Price/Sales
|Debt/Equity
|4-Wk Price Perf.
|Div. Yield
|1
|Transocean Partners LLC
|RIGP-N
|$1.2
|1.40
|0.00
|48.5%
|9.1%
|2
|McDermott Intl Inc.
|MDR-N
|$1.7
|0.45
|0.49
|42.6%
|0.0%
|3
|National Oilwell Varco Inc.
|NOV-N
|$14.9
|1.68
|0.22
|19.5%
|0.5%
|4
|Secure Energy Services Inc.
|SES-T
|$1.7
|1.27
|0.23
|20.3%
|2.4%
|5
|Baker Hughes Inc.
|BHI-N
|$28.3
|1.97
|0.23
|12.1%
|1.0%
|6
|Oil States Intl Inc.
|OIS-N
|$1.9
|2.14
|0.06
|21.9%
|0.0%
|7
|Oceaneering Intl Inc.
|OII-N
|$2.7
|1.08
|0.51
|18.7%
|2.2%
|8
|SEACOR Holdings Inc.
|CKH-N
|$1.1
|1.19
|0.91
|30.0%
|0.4%
|9
|Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc.
|HLX-N
|$1.4
|1.90
|0.51
|22.4%
|0.0%
|10
|Canadian Energy Svcs & Tech. Corp.
|CEU-T
|$1.9
|2.49
|0.56
|32.0%
|0.4%
|11
|Superior Energy Services Inc.
|SPN-N
|$2.8
|1.66
|0.85
|18.6%
|0.0%
Source: Recognia
