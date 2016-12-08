Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

North American oil-field services stocks poised to benefit from stabilizing world oil prices.

On Nov. 30, OPEC members reached a new agreement to reduce oil production levels by 1.2 million barrels a day. Since then, the price of crude oil has rallied about 1 per cent, leading to sharp advances in the stock prices of oil producers. However, the advance has been even more dramatic in the prices of oil-field services stocks, an industry that has suffered the past two years under the burden of low oil prices.

Select North American oil-field services stocks

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($ bil)Price/Sales Debt/Equity 4-Wk Price Perf.Div. Yield
1Transocean Partners LLCRIGP-N$1.21.400.0048.5%9.1%
2McDermott Intl Inc.MDR-N$1.70.450.4942.6%0.0%
3National Oilwell Varco Inc.NOV-N$14.91.680.2219.5%0.5%
4Secure Energy Services Inc.SES-T$1.71.270.2320.3%2.4%
5Baker Hughes Inc.BHI-N$28.31.970.2312.1%1.0%
6Oil States Intl Inc.OIS-N$1.92.140.0621.9%0.0%
7Oceaneering Intl Inc.OII-N$2.71.080.5118.7%2.2%
8SEACOR Holdings Inc.CKH-N$1.11.190.9130.0%0.4%
9Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc.HLX-N$1.41.900.5122.4%0.0%
10Canadian Energy Svcs & Tech. Corp.CEU-T$1.92.490.5632.0%0.4%
11Superior Energy Services Inc.SPN-N$2.81.660.8518.6%0.0%

Source: Recognia

Note: Market capitalization figures are in local currency.

