Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Undervalued and profitable health care stocks.

The screen

Despite being a seasonally strong month historically, this October has proved to be challenging for the markets. The loss of 1.8 per cent for the month to Oct. 30 for the S&P 500 total return index broke a seven-month streak of positive returns. Health care was one sector that was hit especially hard, dropping 6 per cent in the United States and 10.7 per cent in Canada, as investors were shaken by U.S. election uncertainty, the possibility of rising interest rates and money flowing away from higher yielding assets.

Select U.S. health care stocks

RankCompanyTickerDiv. Yield (%)Market Cap (US$ Bil)EV/EBITDAFCF Yield (%)ROIC (%)3M EPS Revision (%)Asset Turnover
1AmerisourceBergenABC-N2.016.47.710.724.20.35.0
2HCA Holdings Inc.HCA-N0.029.37.29.014.80.21.3
3Express ScriptsESRX-Q0.040.17.311.910.00.72.0
4WellCare Health PlansWCG-N0.05.05.37.16.75.92.7
5AMN HealthcareAMN-N0.01.57.86.616.80.81.7
6Molina HealthcareMOH-N0.03.10.311.55.90.82.5
7Magellan HealthMGLN-Q0.01.34.59.52.27.02.3
8United TherapeuticsUTHR-Q0.05.03.812.842.1-1.20.7
9Quintiles IMS HoldingsQ-N0.017.611.25.024.14.22.0
10Taro PharmaceuticalsTARO-N0.04.45.012.030.30.00.4
11UnitedHealth GroupUNH-N1.8133.79.47.510.40.91.6
12INC Research HoldingsINCR-Q0.02.29.76.317.51.40.9
13Cardinal HealthCAH-N2.721.67.210.611.3-2.03.9
14Gilead SciencesGILD-Q2.597.54.915.948.9-1.70.6
15Chemed CorpCHE-N0.82.29.75.117.30.72.0

Source: Bloomberg

