Fifteen Canadian stocks for conservative investors to avoid

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Companies that conservative Canadian investors should shy away from.

The screen

For many years, Morningstar CPMS has tracked a Canadian “Dangerous” portfolio that looks for companies with undesirable fundamental characteristics. The strategy itself is designed to underperform the market. However, it did well in 2016, which is highly uncharacteristic of the portfolio and is a hint that the market is rewarding companies with less than stellar fundamentals. Generally speaking, longer-term conservative investors will tend to stay away from stocks in this strategy. The Morningstar CPMS Dangerous Portfolio ranks stocks on the worst combination of:

Morningstar CPMS Dangerous Portfolio

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil)D/ECF/DLatest Earns. Surprise (%)3M EPS Estim. Rev. (%)P/E Rel. to Sector MedianP/B Rel. to Sector MedianQtly Earns. Mom. (%)Avg. Monthly Trading Vol. ($ Mil.)Div. Yield %
1Newalta Corp.NAL-T203.61.1-0.1-19.9-117.5n/c0.6-63.218.00.0
2Northland Power NPI-T4,105.35.30.1-11.2-22.31.64.7-8.8148.14.5
3Gibson Energy GEI-T2,732.51.20.20.0-82.16.02.2-76.4127.76.9
4Hudson's BayHBC-T1,780.11.30.0-97.6-460.0n/c0.3-196.0103.02.1
5Brookfield BusinessBBU.UN-T1,718.70.4n/a-8.8-85.27.10.2-124.649.21.0
6BombardierBBD.B-T6,178.1n/c-0.1-0.126.4n/c89.8-25.0234.40.0
7Vermilion EnergyVET-T6,535.30.80.4-5.7-39.02.13.5-2.6406.84.7
8NexGen EnergyNXE-T979.80.5-0.2-1.7-7.5n/c7.0-4.548.60.0
9Black Diamond GrpBDI-T230.60.30.5-6.9-140.0n/c0.3-80.124.76.1
10Trinidad DrillingTDG-T710.70.50.2-6.6-12.0n/c0.5-117.030.10.0
11ProMetic Life SciencesPLI-T1,346.60.3-1.8-2.30.0n/c3.6-10.097.80.0
12Fairfax FinancialFFH-T13,976.00.3-0.1-25.1-1.21.10.9-64.1446.52.2
13ShawCorSCL-T2,374.10.40.1-8.6-11.60.42.0-102.981.81.8
14Colliers Intl GrpCIGI-T1,800.81.80.5-6.91.61.08.0-4.759.20.3
15Precision DrillingPD-T2,117.21.00.10.6-2.1n/c0.9-27.2241.40.0
16Empire Co.EMP.A-T2,873.80.50.4-39.6-32.81.10.5-23.4158.72.5
17H&R REITHR.UN-T6,322.90.80.1-9.9-22.91.40.9-12.2221.06.1
18Just Energy GroupJE-T1,061.2n/c0.7-31.321.70.5425.6-20.251.27.0
19Cdn Natural ResourcesCNQ-T45,593.10.60.2-25.1-1.00.51.5-62.71,913.02.4
20Paramount Resources POU-T1,863.30.20.1-186.247.2n/c1.0-25.9161.00.0

Source: Morningstar Canada

Note 1: In the majority of the above cases, the "n/c" for P/E ratio means that the company's earnings are negative, hence a ratio is not calculable. Note 2: Both BBD.B and JE have negative equity values hence a debt/equity ratio is not calculable. 

