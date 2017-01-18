What are we looking for?
Companies that conservative Canadian investors should shy away from.
The screen
For many years, Morningstar CPMS has tracked a Canadian “Dangerous” portfolio that looks for companies with undesirable fundamental characteristics. The strategy itself is designed to underperform the market. However, it did well in 2016, which is highly uncharacteristic of the portfolio and is a hint that the market is rewarding companies with less than stellar fundamentals. Generally speaking, longer-term conservative investors will tend to stay away from stocks in this strategy. The Morningstar CPMS Dangerous Portfolio ranks stocks on the worst combination of:
Report Typo/Error
Morningstar CPMS Dangerous Portfolio
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|D/E
|CF/D
|Latest Earns. Surprise (%)
|3M EPS Estim. Rev. (%)
|P/E Rel. to Sector Median
|P/B Rel. to Sector Median
|Qtly Earns. Mom. (%)
|Avg. Monthly Trading Vol. ($ Mil.)
|Div. Yield %
|1
|Newalta Corp.
|NAL-T
|203.6
|1.1
|-0.1
|-19.9
|-117.5
|n/c
|0.6
|-63.2
|18.0
|0.0
|2
|Northland Power
|NPI-T
|4,105.3
|5.3
|0.1
|-11.2
|-22.3
|1.6
|4.7
|-8.8
|148.1
|4.5
|3
|Gibson Energy
|GEI-T
|2,732.5
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|-82.1
|6.0
|2.2
|-76.4
|127.7
|6.9
|4
|Hudson's Bay
|HBC-T
|1,780.1
|1.3
|0.0
|-97.6
|-460.0
|n/c
|0.3
|-196.0
|103.0
|2.1
|5
|Brookfield Business
|BBU.UN-T
|1,718.7
|0.4
|n/a
|-8.8
|-85.2
|7.1
|0.2
|-124.6
|49.2
|1.0
|6
|Bombardier
|BBD.B-T
|6,178.1
|n/c
|-0.1
|-0.1
|26.4
|n/c
|89.8
|-25.0
|234.4
|0.0
|7
|Vermilion Energy
|VET-T
|6,535.3
|0.8
|0.4
|-5.7
|-39.0
|2.1
|3.5
|-2.6
|406.8
|4.7
|8
|NexGen Energy
|NXE-T
|979.8
|0.5
|-0.2
|-1.7
|-7.5
|n/c
|7.0
|-4.5
|48.6
|0.0
|9
|Black Diamond Grp
|BDI-T
|230.6
|0.3
|0.5
|-6.9
|-140.0
|n/c
|0.3
|-80.1
|24.7
|6.1
|10
|Trinidad Drilling
|TDG-T
|710.7
|0.5
|0.2
|-6.6
|-12.0
|n/c
|0.5
|-117.0
|30.1
|0.0
|11
|ProMetic Life Sciences
|PLI-T
|1,346.6
|0.3
|-1.8
|-2.3
|0.0
|n/c
|3.6
|-10.0
|97.8
|0.0
|12
|Fairfax Financial
|FFH-T
|13,976.0
|0.3
|-0.1
|-25.1
|-1.2
|1.1
|0.9
|-64.1
|446.5
|2.2
|13
|ShawCor
|SCL-T
|2,374.1
|0.4
|0.1
|-8.6
|-11.6
|0.4
|2.0
|-102.9
|81.8
|1.8
|14
|Colliers Intl Grp
|CIGI-T
|1,800.8
|1.8
|0.5
|-6.9
|1.6
|1.0
|8.0
|-4.7
|59.2
|0.3
|15
|Precision Drilling
|PD-T
|2,117.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.6
|-2.1
|n/c
|0.9
|-27.2
|241.4
|0.0
|16
|Empire Co.
|EMP.A-T
|2,873.8
|0.5
|0.4
|-39.6
|-32.8
|1.1
|0.5
|-23.4
|158.7
|2.5
|17
|H&R REIT
|HR.UN-T
|6,322.9
|0.8
|0.1
|-9.9
|-22.9
|1.4
|0.9
|-12.2
|221.0
|6.1
|18
|Just Energy Group
|JE-T
|1,061.2
|n/c
|0.7
|-31.3
|21.7
|0.5
|425.6
|-20.2
|51.2
|7.0
|19
|Cdn Natural Resources
|CNQ-T
|45,593.1
|0.6
|0.2
|-25.1
|-1.0
|0.5
|1.5
|-62.7
|1,913.0
|2.4
|20
|Paramount Resources
|POU-T
|1,863.3
|0.2
|0.1
|-186.2
|47.2
|n/c
|1.0
|-25.9
|161.0
|0.0
Source: Morningstar Canada
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story