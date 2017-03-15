What are we looking for
Low beta providers that have surprised analysts in the most recent quarter.
The screen
As we wrap up fourth-quarter earnings season in Canada for most companies in the TSX, active investors on the Street are likely looking for companies that have exceeded analyst expectations. This week, I use CPMS to look for such companies while keeping in mind their historical volatility.
Report Typo/Error
Canadian stocks that have surprised analysts
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Sector
|Earnings Surprise (%)
|5Y Historic Beta
|Market Cap ($CAD Millions)
|Yield (%)
|1
|Ritchie Bros. Auctions
|RBA-T
|Industrials
|18.30
|0.48
|4,498.27
|2.17
|2
|Cott Corp.
|BCB-T
|Consumer Defensive
|11.36
|-0.31
|2,202.83
|2.03
|3
|Innergex Renew. Energy
|INE-T
|Utilities
|15.62
|0.38
|1,532.43
|4.67
|4
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH-T
|Technology
|14.16
|0.18
|1,642.05
|1.05
|5
|WSP Global Inc.
|WSP-T
|Industrials
|19.49
|0.90
|4,745.61
|3.22
|6
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|TOU-T
|Energy
|26.44
|0.99
|7,789.60
|0.00
|7
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|Industrials
|14.12
|0.43
|5,364.11
|1.60
|8
|Pason Systems Inc.
|PSI-T
|Energy
|14.85
|0.58
|1,477.97
|3.89
|9
|Tricon Capital Group
|TCN-T
|Financial Services
|15.32
|0.90
|1,204.22
|2.43
|10
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|Financial Services
|14.36
|0.80
|66,482.15
|3.43
|11
|Sierra Wireless Inc.
|SW-T
|Technology
|14.46
|0.84
|1,185.83
|0.00
|12
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|Utilities
|9.86
|0.08
|17,082.49
|3.76
|13
|Intertape Polymer Grp
|ITP-T
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.61
|-0.27
|1,358.39
|3.27
|14
|Dominion Diamond Corp
|DDC-T
|Basic Materials
|10.73
|0.68
|945.24
|4.69
|15
|Cdn Utilities Ltd., A
|CU-T
|Utilities
|9.63
|0.47
|10,304.41
|3.73
Source: Morningstar Research Inc.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story