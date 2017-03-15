Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for

Low beta providers that have surprised analysts in the most recent quarter.

The screen

As we wrap up fourth-quarter earnings season in Canada for most companies in the TSX, active investors on the Street are likely looking for companies that have exceeded analyst expectations. This week, I use CPMS to look for such companies while keeping in mind their historical volatility.

Canadian stocks that have surprised analysts

RankCompanySymbolSectorEarnings Surprise (%)5Y Historic BetaMarket Cap ($CAD Millions)Yield (%)
1Ritchie Bros. AuctionsRBA-TIndustrials18.300.484,498.272.17
2Cott Corp.BCB-TConsumer Defensive11.36-0.312,202.832.03
3Innergex Renew. EnergyINE-TUtilities15.620.381,532.434.67
4Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-TTechnology14.160.181,642.051.05
5WSP Global Inc.WSP-TIndustrials19.490.904,745.613.22
6Tourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-TEnergy26.440.997,789.600.00
7CAE Inc.CAE-TIndustrials14.120.435,364.111.60
8Pason Systems Inc.PSI-TEnergy14.850.581,477.973.89
9Tricon Capital GroupTCN-TFinancial Services15.320.901,204.222.43
10Bank of MontrealBMO-TFinancial Services14.360.8066,482.153.43
11Sierra Wireless Inc.SW-TTechnology14.460.841,185.830.00
12Fortis Inc.FTS-TUtilities9.860.0817,082.493.76
13Intertape Polymer GrpITP-TConsumer Cyclical4.61-0.271,358.393.27
14Dominion Diamond CorpDDC-TBasic Materials10.730.68945.244.69
15Cdn Utilities Ltd., ACU-TUtilities9.630.4710,304.413.73

Source: Morningstar Research Inc.

