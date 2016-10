What are we looking for?

Dividend-paying U.S. stocks to combat October’s volatility.

The screen

As the first trading week of the fourth quarter ends, investors should be reminded that October typically brings more volatility to stock markets.

Even though the CBOE VIX index – which measures U.S. stock-market volatility – is hovering well below concerning levels, the index usually sees a noticeable uptick in the month of October. This is especially true in U.S. presidential election years.