What are we looking for?
Quality growth in lesser-known small- and mid-caps in Canada.
The screen
Right on the heels of 2016, when the S&P/TSX small-cap total return index gained 38.5 per cent, the start to 2017 looks positive as well, with the small-cap index up 5.3 per cent (versus 3.75 per cent for the S&P/TSX 60 total return index). With this in mind, I created a strategy that looks for small- to mid-cap firms that are not part of the S&P/TSX composite index and ranks them according to:
Lesser-known small-cap TSX stocks with solid growth prospects
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Mil)
|Earns. Variability
|5Yr Beta
|5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)
|5Yr CF Growth Rate (%)
|5Yr Sales Growth Rate (%)
|D/E Rel. to Sector Median
|Avg. Mthly Trading Vol. ($Mil)
|Div. Yield (%)
|1
|Hardwoods Distribution
|HWD-T
|363.8
|13.8
|0.1
|49.9
|31.8
|22.8
|0
|17.5
|1.5
|2
|People Corp.
|PEO-T
|226.3
|15
|1.5
|61.5
|62.7
|17.5
|0.8
|9.6
|0
|3
|Sandvine Corp.
|SVC-T
|381.6
|17.4
|1.4
|48.8
|220.6
|16.1
|0
|25.2
|2.8
|4
|Vecima Networks Inc.
|VCM-T
|239.2
|14.6
|0.5
|92.7
|34.3
|3.4
|1
|2.3
|2.1
|5
|Transat A.T. Inc.
|TRZ-T
|187.4
|17.5
|0.6
|98.8
|53.1
|-3
|0
|2.8
|0
|6
|Leon’s Furniture Ltd.
|LNF-T
|1,324.30
|4.1
|0.6
|9.5
|18.5
|28.3
|0.3
|3.8
|2.2
|7
|Alterra Power Corp.
|AXY-T
|316.4
|18.4
|0.5
|41.1
|55.7
|0.1
|0.5
|4.5
|0.9
|8
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|RCH-T
|1,584.20
|2.4
|0.5
|11.9
|10.3
|12.5
|0
|15.8
|0.8
|9
|Exco Technologies Ltd.
|XTC-T
|485.1
|11.8
|0.6
|21.6
|24.8
|29
|0.3
|9.7
|2.8
|10
|TIO Networks Corp.
|TNC-T
|271.7
|22.6
|0
|35.2
|74.2
|8.5
|0.4
|7.5
|0
|11
|Equitable Group Inc.
|EQB-T
|949.3
|6
|1.3
|14.9
|26.4
|6
|0.5
|24.6
|1.5
|12
|Lassonde Industries
|LAS.A-T
|662.9
|7.7
|0.2
|11.9
|13.4
|13.7
|0.7
|6.9
|1
|13
|Intrinsyc Technologies
|ITC-T
|43.9
|18.6
|1.4
|26.1
|26.6
|29.2
|0
|2.2
|0
|14
|Andrew Peller Ltd.
|ADW.A-T
|472.8
|7.2
|0.1
|11.9
|6.9
|4.9
|0.4
|7.4
|1.5
|15
|Guardian Capital Group
|GCG.A-T
|807.9
|12.2
|1
|18.4
|21.2
|16.7
|0
|5.8
|1.3
Source: Morningstar Canada
