Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Quality growth in lesser-known small- and mid-caps in Canada.

The screen

Right on the heels of 2016, when the S&P/TSX small-cap total return index gained 38.5 per cent, the start to 2017 looks positive as well, with the small-cap index up 5.3 per cent (versus 3.75 per cent for the S&P/TSX 60 total return index). With this in mind, I created a strategy that looks for small- to mid-cap firms that are not part of the S&P/TSX composite index and ranks them according to:

Lesser-known small-cap TSX stocks with solid growth prospects

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Mil)Earns. Variability5Yr Beta5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)5Yr CF Growth Rate (%)5Yr Sales Growth Rate (%)D/E Rel. to Sector MedianAvg. Mthly Trading Vol. ($Mil)Div. Yield (%)
1Hardwoods DistributionHWD-T363.813.80.149.931.822.8017.51.5
2People Corp.PEO-T226.3151.561.562.717.50.89.60
3Sandvine Corp.SVC-T381.617.41.448.8220.616.1025.22.8
4Vecima Networks Inc.VCM-T239.214.60.592.734.33.412.32.1
5Transat A.T. Inc.TRZ-T187.417.50.698.853.1-302.80
6Leon’s Furniture Ltd.LNF-T1,324.304.10.69.518.528.30.33.82.2
7Alterra Power Corp.AXY-T316.418.40.541.155.70.10.54.50.9
8Richelieu Hardware Ltd.RCH-T1,584.202.40.511.910.312.5015.80.8
9Exco Technologies Ltd.XTC-T485.111.80.621.624.8290.39.72.8
10TIO Networks Corp.TNC-T271.722.6035.274.28.50.47.50
11Equitable Group Inc.EQB-T949.361.314.926.460.524.61.5
12Lassonde IndustriesLAS.A-T662.97.70.211.913.413.70.76.91
13Intrinsyc TechnologiesITC-T43.918.61.426.126.629.202.20
14Andrew Peller Ltd.ADW.A-T472.87.20.111.96.94.90.47.41.5
15Guardian Capital GroupGCG.A-T807.912.2118.421.216.705.81.3

Source: Morningstar Canada

