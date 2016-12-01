Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Fifteen lower-risk stocks that provide stable returns

Julie Michaels, MBA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

A conservative approach to stock selection with a reliable income stream.

The screen

In analyzing the behaviour of the U.S. market over the third quarter, we at CPMS saw a strong value play, which was quite different than the momentum market of the second quarter. But timing the market can prove to be a dangerous and an unprofitable game. Correctly identifying the incoming market trend and its beginning and end has proved difficult even for professional money managers. I wanted to look at a more slow-and-steady approach, which may not shoot the lights out, but provide a stable return stream with lower risk, regardless of the market environment. Today’s strategy focuses on stocks that exhibit the following fundamental factors:

A conservative approach to stock selection

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Mil U.S.)Div. Yield (%) BETAEarns. Var. (%)P/EP/B3M Estim. Rev. (%)Qtly earns. surprise (%)Curr. Yr Med. EPS estim.Latest Trail. Adj. EPSPayout based on Trail. Div. & EPS Avg. Daily Val. Traded ($Mil U.S.)
1FirstEnergyFE-N 13,857.9 4.40.27.111.51.25.917.12.72.850.9 139.6
2Southern Co.SO-N 47,343.8 4.60.13.016.12.0-0.74.23.03.073.3 275.7
3Consol. EdisonED-N 22,138.5 3.70.02.018.71.60.21.74.23.968.6 129.9
4Duke EnergyDUK-N 52,614.5 4.50.13.416.11.3-1.98.54.74.870.0 242.6
5Deere & Co.DE-N 31,552.3 2.40.816.320.74.217.3170.64.44.949.4 305.3
6Public Svc Ent.PEG-N 21,672.6 3.80.35.814.71.63.79.03.02.955.7 125.4
7AT&T Inc.T-N 242,446.7 5.00.42.814.12.0-0.80.03.02.868.1 963.1
8Everest ReRE-N 8,661.6 2.40.519.79.21.13.035.219.023.120.0 58.1
9Garmin Ltd.GRMN-Q 9,797.3 3.90.98.118.22.93.536.02.72.971.6 64.8
10GMGM-N 52,696.6 4.41.423.25.61.25.917.56.06.224.1 463.0
11Archer DanielsADM-N 24,609.9 2.80.920.321.11.46.930.62.92.058.3 124.4
12Kohl's Corp.KSS-N 9,723.2 3.71.13.213.91.92.120.34.23.949.9 198.5
13People's Untd FnclPBCT-Q 5,757.6 3.70.82.120.31.20.54.50.90.974.2 61.7
14Western DigitalWDC-Q 17,890.7 3.21.525.213.01.728.19.85.44.841.4 301.9
15Teva PharmaTEVA-N38,427.93.60.74.881.1-0.6-0.364.728.7334.6

Source: Morningstar Canada

