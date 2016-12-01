What are we looking for?
A conservative approach to stock selection with a reliable income stream.
The screen
In analyzing the behaviour of the U.S. market over the third quarter, we at CPMS saw a strong value play, which was quite different than the momentum market of the second quarter. But timing the market can prove to be a dangerous and an unprofitable game. Correctly identifying the incoming market trend and its beginning and end has proved difficult even for professional money managers. I wanted to look at a more slow-and-steady approach, which may not shoot the lights out, but provide a stable return stream with lower risk, regardless of the market environment. Today’s strategy focuses on stocks that exhibit the following fundamental factors:
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Div. Yield (%)
| BETA
|Earns. Var. (%)
|P/E
|P/B
|3M Estim. Rev. (%)
|Qtly earns. surprise (%)
|Curr. Yr Med. EPS estim.
|Latest Trail. Adj. EPS
|Payout based on Trail. Div. & EPS
| Avg. Daily Val. Traded ($Mil U.S.)
|1
|FirstEnergy
|FE-N
| 13,857.9
|4.4
|0.2
|7.1
|11.5
|1.2
|5.9
|17.1
|2.7
|2.8
|50.9
| 139.6
|2
|Southern Co.
|SO-N
| 47,343.8
|4.6
|0.1
|3.0
|16.1
|2.0
|-0.7
|4.2
|3.0
|3.0
|73.3
| 275.7
|3
|Consol. Edison
|ED-N
| 22,138.5
|3.7
|0.0
|2.0
|18.7
|1.6
|0.2
|1.7
|4.2
|3.9
|68.6
| 129.9
|4
|Duke Energy
|DUK-N
| 52,614.5
|4.5
|0.1
|3.4
|16.1
|1.3
|-1.9
|8.5
|4.7
|4.8
|70.0
| 242.6
|5
|Deere & Co.
|DE-N
| 31,552.3
|2.4
|0.8
|16.3
|20.7
|4.2
|17.3
|170.6
|4.4
|4.9
|49.4
| 305.3
|6
|Public Svc Ent.
|PEG-N
| 21,672.6
|3.8
|0.3
|5.8
|14.7
|1.6
|3.7
|9.0
|3.0
|2.9
|55.7
| 125.4
|7
|AT&T Inc.
|T-N
| 242,446.7
|5.0
|0.4
|2.8
|14.1
|2.0
|-0.8
|0.0
|3.0
|2.8
|68.1
| 963.1
|8
|Everest Re
|RE-N
| 8,661.6
|2.4
|0.5
|19.7
|9.2
|1.1
|3.0
|35.2
|19.0
|23.1
|20.0
| 58.1
|9
|Garmin Ltd.
|GRMN-Q
| 9,797.3
|3.9
|0.9
|8.1
|18.2
|2.9
|3.5
|36.0
|2.7
|2.9
|71.6
| 64.8
|10
|GM
|GM-N
| 52,696.6
|4.4
|1.4
|23.2
|5.6
|1.2
|5.9
|17.5
|6.0
|6.2
|24.1
| 463.0
|11
|Archer Daniels
|ADM-N
| 24,609.9
|2.8
|0.9
|20.3
|21.1
|1.4
|6.9
|30.6
|2.9
|2.0
|58.3
| 124.4
|12
|Kohl's Corp.
|KSS-N
| 9,723.2
|3.7
|1.1
|3.2
|13.9
|1.9
|2.1
|20.3
|4.2
|3.9
|49.9
| 198.5
|13
|People's Untd Fncl
|PBCT-Q
| 5,757.6
|3.7
|0.8
|2.1
|20.3
|1.2
|0.5
|4.5
|0.9
|0.9
|74.2
| 61.7
|14
|Western Digital
|WDC-Q
| 17,890.7
|3.2
|1.5
|25.2
|13.0
|1.7
|28.1
|9.8
|5.4
|4.8
|41.4
| 301.9
|15
|Teva Pharma
|TEVA-N
|38,427.9
|3.6
|0.7
|4.8
|8
|1.1
|-0.6
|-0.3
|6
|4.7
|28.7
|334.6
Source: Morningstar Canada
