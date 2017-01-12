What are we looking for?
Profitable stocks with low volatility while being priced at a discount relative to their peers.
The screen
With every new year come New Year’s resolutions. However, new resolutions do not always mean new ideas or changing the things that work. This should be especially true with investing, as old-fashioned concepts have succeeded over the long term. Many investors have prospered for many years by using the simple long-standing notion of investing in low-volatility and profitable companies priced at a discount.
Select Canadian stocks trading at a discount
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Mil)
|Sector
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|P/E Rel. to Industry Grp Median
|3-yr Historical Beta
|Div. Yield (%)
|1
|Wi-LAN Inc.
|WIN-T
| 260.8
|Information Technology
|59.9
|0.3
|0.5
|2.3
|2
|Enbridge Income Fund
|ENF-T
| 4,388.7
|Energy
|96.3
|0.3
|0.8
|5.8
|3
|Clairvest Group Inc.
|CVG-T
| 471.4
|Financials
|56.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|4
|Element Fleet Mgmt.
|EFN-T
| 4,877.0
|Financials
|85.0
|0.8
|0.7
|0.8
|5
|Atrium Mortgage
|AI-T
| 328.5
|Financials
|59.9
|0.9
|0.6
|7.3
|6
|TransAlta Renewables
|RNW-T
| 3,258.8
|Utilities
|68.4
|0.9
|0.8
|6.1
|7
|Boston Pizza Income Fund
|BPF.UN-T
| 464.6
|Consumer Discretionary
|60.2
|1.0
|0.9
|6.0
|8
|WPT Ind. REIT
|WIR.U-T
| 543.4
|Real Estate
|49.3
|0.7
|0.3
|6.4
|9
|Keg Royalties Income Fund
|KEG.UN-T
| 235.5
|Consumer Discretionary
|54.2
|0.9
|0.6
|5.3
|10
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP.UN-T
| 1,265.0
|Real Estate
|53.7
|1.0
|0.4
|5.2
|11
|Summit Industrial REIT
|SMU.UN-T
| 225.0
|Real Estate
|43.6
|0.7
|0.8
|7.8
|12
|Pure Industrial REIT
|AAR.UN-T
| 1,349.4
|Real Estate
|42.2
|0.8
|0.7
|5.6
|13
|MCAN Mortgage Corp.
|MKP-T
| 333.4
|Financials
|34.6
|0.7
|0.5
|8.3
|14
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
| 10,753.9
|Energy
|26.6
|0.4
|0.8
|5.5
|15
|AirBoss of America Co.
|BOS-T
| 294.9
|Materials
|6.2
|0.2
|-0.3
|2.0
Source: Morningstar Canada
