Fifteen low-volatility stocks that are profitable and priced at a bargain Add to ...

Michael Pe, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Profitable stocks with low volatility while being priced at a discount relative to their peers.

The screen

With every new year come New Year’s resolutions. However, new resolutions do not always mean new ideas or changing the things that work. This should be especially true with investing, as old-fashioned concepts have succeeded over the long term. Many investors have prospered for many years by using the simple long-standing notion of investing in low-volatility and profitable companies priced at a discount.

Select Canadian stocks trading at a discount

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Mil)SectorNet Profit Margin (%)P/E Rel. to Industry Grp Median3-yr Historical BetaDiv. Yield (%)
1Wi-LAN Inc.WIN-T 260.8 Information Technology59.90.30.52.3
2Enbridge Income FundENF-T 4,388.7 Energy96.30.30.85.8
3Clairvest Group Inc.CVG-T 471.4 Financials56.60.80.00.3
4Element Fleet Mgmt.EFN-T 4,877.0 Financials85.00.80.70.8
5Atrium MortgageAI-T 328.5 Financials59.90.90.67.3
6TransAlta RenewablesRNW-T 3,258.8 Utilities68.40.90.86.1
7Boston Pizza Income FundBPF.UN-T 464.6 Consumer Discretionary60.21.00.96.0
8WPT Ind. REITWIR.U-T 543.4 Real Estate49.30.70.36.4
9Keg Royalties Income FundKEG.UN-T 235.5 Consumer Discretionary54.20.90.65.3
10Choice Properties REITCHP.UN-T 1,265.0 Real Estate53.71.00.45.2
11Summit Industrial REITSMU.UN-T 225.0 Real Estate43.60.70.87.8
12Pure Industrial REITAAR.UN-T 1,349.4 Real Estate42.20.80.75.6
13MCAN Mortgage Corp.MKP-T 333.4 Financials34.60.70.58.3
14Inter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T 10,753.9 Energy26.60.40.85.5
15AirBoss of America Co.BOS-T 294.9 Materials6.20.2-0.32.0

Source: Morningstar Canada

