Fifteen financial stocks showing reasonable valuations Add to ...

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Profitable North American financial companies with reasonable valuations.

The screen

Two months into the new year, surging markets show no real sign of slowing down and investors are appearing to maintain their appetite for riskier securities.

Over the past 12 months, the S&P/TSX composite total return index and the S&P 500 total return index have posted gains of 23.7 per cent and 25.0 per cent, respectively.

North American financial stocks worth a look

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)*P/BP/EROE (%)3M EPS Revision (%)EPS VariabilityDividend Yield (%)
1Home Capital Group Inc.HCG-T1.71.06.416.30.70.153.9
2Genworth MI Canada Inc.MIC-T3.51.09.311.02.40.144.6
3National Bank of CanadaNA-T19.62.010.915.34.50.083.9
4Bank of MontrealBMO-T66.11.712.513.56.10.093.5
5CIBCCM-T47.12.011.117.54.30.134.3
6IGM Financial Inc.IGM-T9.92.112.316.11.90.065.5
7Laurentian Bank of CanadaLB-T2.01.29.911.6-0.50.124.2
8Everest Re Group Ltd.RE-N9.81.212.512.54.10.312.1
9Goldman Sachs Group Inc.GS-N105.71.313.09.78.20.241.0
10State Street Corp.STT-N31.21.714.011.91.80.051.9
11Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T95.21.812.014.30.50.093.9
12JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPM-N334.31.514.09.94.00.132.1
13Synchrony FinancialSYF-N29.92.112.016.8-0.70.041.4
14Industrial Alliance IAG-T6.01.411.413.21.50.322.5
15Wells Fargo & Co.WFC-N300.01.714.111.82.00.112.5

Bloomberg

