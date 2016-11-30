Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sean Pugliese, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Fears of rising bond yields have sparked a sell-off in the Canadian REIT sector in recent months. This pullback prompted my associate Allan Meyer and I to take a closer look at the sector using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started with Canadian-listed real estate investment trusts with a market capitalization of $1-billion or more.

Select TSX-listed REITs

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)Div. Yield (%)Payout (%)P/AFFODebt to Equity (%)Occupancy Rate (%)
RioCan REITREI.UN-T8.55.4%91.7%17.170.8%95.2%
H&R REITHR.UN-T6.06.6%75.9%11.592.5%95.9%
Canadian Apt. Properties REITCAR.UN-T4.14.1%70.8%17.284.2%97.5%
Smart REITSRU.UN-T3.95.6%77.1%13.8102.3%98.7%
Canadian REITREF.UN-T3.34.1%66.4%16.158.6%93.8%
Allied Properties REITAP.UN-T2.84.5%70.9%15.571.4%91.3%
Cominar REITCUF.UN-T2.510.6%88.7%8.4112.0%91.9%
Boardwalk REITBEI.UN-T2.05.1%77.9%15.277.0%97.3%
Granite REITGRT.UN-T2.05.7%78.6%13.028.0%99.0%
Dream Office REITD.UN-T1.98.5%73.2%8.6110.5%91.3%
Artis REITAX.UN-T1.79.3%86.1%9.2109.6%92.7%
Milestone Apartments REITMST.UN-T1.44.1%45.5%11.3115.3%95.5%
CT REITCRT.UN-T1.34.6%70.4%14.871.2%99.9%
Pure Industrial REITAAR.UN-T1.36.0%77.9%13.083.1%94.6%
Dream Global REITDRG.UN-T1.28.6%97.7%11.395.4%86.8%
Average2.96.2%76.6%13.185.5%94.8%
Median2.35.7%76.9%13.084.8%95.0%

Source: Thomson Reuters, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

