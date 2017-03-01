Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Large U.S. companies paying out reasonable yields and showing steady earnings.

The screen

With a new U.S. President commencing what appears to be the execution of campaign promises, investors in the U.S. equity markets are reacting well so far, all things considered. Year to date, the S&P 500 total return index is up around 6 per cent. However, for those less confident in the growth of the U.S. economy, the following conservative, yield-focused strategy can offer some ideas. The strategy ranks stocks on three basic factors:

Stable, high yielding U.S. large caps

RankCompanyTickerSectorMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)Dividend Yield (%)Earnings VariabilityIndustry Rel. D/E RatioTrailing Div. Payout Ratio (%)
1AT&T Inc.T-NTelecom Services256,656.24.72.60.768.0
2Reynolds American Inc.RAI-NCons. Staples87,794.83.33.30.876.2
3AccentureCAN-NIT78,884.02.01.60.042.3
4CVS Health Corp.CVS-NCons. Staples82,650.92.52.40.929.1
5UnileverUN-NCons. Staples134,360.42.93.00.967.5
6Johnson & JohnsonJNJ-NHealth Care332,476.22.62.80.647.3
7Procter & Gamble Co.PG-NCons. Staples232,818.42.93.50.471.1
8WPP GroupWPPGY-QCons. Disc.31,241.72.62.00.944.7
9Infosys TechnologiesINFY-NIT34,604.82.52.70.041.1
10NovartisNVS-NHealth Care185,692.83.56.00.557.5
11Starbucks Corp.SBUX-QCons. Disc.82,882.31.82.70.943.4
12American Electric PowerAEP-NUtilities32,929.93.54.31.057.6
13BHP Billiton Ltd.BHP-NMaterials100,647.44.221.90.739.7
14Emerson Electric Co.EMR-NIndustrials38,768.43.28.60.868.5
15Raytheon Co.RTN-NIndustrials45,147.51.93.40.948.0

Morningstar Canada

