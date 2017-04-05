What are we looking for?
Stocks showing cash-flow growth and positive analyst sentiment.
The screen
With the first quarter of 2017 now behind us, I used Morningstar CPMS to understand the factors that contributed to the best performance in the year’s first three months. In particular, a theoretical portfolio of the top 10 per cent of stocks in Canada based on the trailing 90 days total return showed good quarterly cash flow momentum, price-to-book and current year growth estimates relative to the S&P/TSX composite at the start of the quarter. To test whether these same metrics would have performed well over a much longer time frame, I used Morningstar CPMS to rank stocks based on these same factors and a few additions of my own. Specifically, I ranked stocks on the following factors:
Stocks that have shown positive earnings and cash-flow momentum
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
| Market Cap ($Mil)
|Industry Rel. D/E
|P/B Ratio
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|Quarterly CF Momentum (%)
|Exp. EPS Growth Estim. (%)
|3M Estim. Rev. (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Labrador Iron Ore
|LIF-T
|Materials
| 1,228.16
|0.0
|2.2
|56.4
|48.7
|82.8
|42.0
|5.2
|2
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|Materials
| 4,765.18
|4.1
|1.3
|144.9
|39.7
|164.9
|43.5
|1.6
|3
|Halogen Software Inc.
|HGN-T
|IT
| 148.85
|0.0
|19.8
|120.1
|89.7
|88.8
|33.4
|0.0
|4
|Endeavour Mining Corp.
|EDV-T
|Materials
| 1,740.40
|2.3
|2.0
|309.5
|31.7
|63.6
|6.4
|0.0
|5
|Parex Resources Inc.
|PXT-T
|Energy
| 2,658.64
|0.0
|2.8
|0.9
|13.1
|502.2
|25.8
|0.0
|6
|Sierra Wireless Inc.
|SW-T
|IT
| 1,133.90
|0.0
|2.3
|43.1
|19.5
|31.6
|9.1
|0.0
|7
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|WCP-T
|Energy
| 3,797.70
|1.2
|1.2
|48.2
|7.2
|109.5
|6.9
|2.7
|8
|Wajax Corp.
|WJX-T
|Industrials
| 490.06
|1.4
|1.8
|32.0
|51.8
|34.0
|4.0
|4.1
|9
|Absolute Software Corp.*
|ABT-T
|IT
| 264.99
|0.0
|562.7
|18.2
|88.6
|93.8
|13.4
|4.2
|10
|Tricon Capital Group
|TCN-T
|Real Estate
| 1,167.58
|0.2
|1.2
|5.7
|71.0
|1.8
|27.4
|2.4
|11
|KP Tissue Inc.
|KPT-T
|Cons. Staples
| 144.04
|0.0
|1.3
|8.2
|18.4
|10.0
|0.0
|4.6
|12
|Valener Inc.
|VNR-T
|Utilities
| 844.41
|0.1
|1.3
|8.8
|4.3
|10.3
|3.4
|5.1
|13
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI-T
|Cons. Staples
| 2,734.78
|0.0
|2.0
|7.9
|1.1
|2.6
|3.3
|1.4
|14
|Amaya Inc.
|AYA-T
|Cons. Disc.
| 2,380.18
|1.4
|1.6
|8.4
|12.0
|28.2
|11.3
|0.0
|15
|Equitable Group Inc.
|EQB-T
|Financials
| 759.29
|0.5
|1.3
|8.3
|8.0
|9.2
|5.8
|1.3
Morningstar Canada
