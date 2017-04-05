Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Fifteen stocks with positive earnings and cash-flow momentum

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Stocks showing cash-flow growth and positive analyst sentiment.

The screen

With the first quarter of 2017 now behind us, I used Morningstar CPMS to understand the factors that contributed to the best performance in the year’s first three months. In particular, a theoretical portfolio of the top 10 per cent of stocks in Canada based on the trailing 90 days total return showed good quarterly cash flow momentum, price-to-book and current year growth estimates relative to the S&P/TSX composite at the start of the quarter. To test whether these same metrics would have performed well over a much longer time frame, I used Morningstar CPMS to rank stocks based on these same factors and a few additions of my own. Specifically, I ranked stocks on the following factors:

Stocks that have shown positive earnings and cash-flow momentum

RankCompanyTickerSector Market Cap ($Mil) Industry Rel. D/EP/B RatioQuarterly Earnings Momentum (%)Quarterly CF Momentum (%)Exp. EPS Growth Estim. (%)3M Estim. Rev. (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Labrador Iron OreLIF-TMaterials 1,228.16 0.02.256.448.782.842.05.2
2Lundin Mining Corp.LUN-TMaterials 4,765.18 4.11.3144.939.7164.943.51.6
3Halogen Software Inc.HGN-TIT 148.85 0.019.8120.189.788.833.40.0
4Endeavour Mining Corp.EDV-TMaterials 1,740.40 2.32.0309.531.763.66.40.0
5Parex Resources Inc.PXT-TEnergy 2,658.64 0.02.80.913.1502.225.80.0
6Sierra Wireless Inc.SW-TIT 1,133.90 0.02.343.119.531.69.10.0
7Whitecap Resources Inc.WCP-TEnergy 3,797.70 1.21.248.27.2109.56.92.7
8Wajax Corp.WJX-TIndustrials 490.06 1.41.832.051.834.04.04.1
9Absolute Software Corp.*ABT-TIT 264.99 0.0562.718.288.693.813.44.2
10Tricon Capital GroupTCN-TReal Estate 1,167.58 0.21.25.771.01.827.42.4
11KP Tissue Inc.KPT-TCons. Staples 144.04 0.01.38.218.410.00.04.6
12Valener Inc.VNR-TUtilities 844.41 0.11.38.84.310.33.45.1
13Maple Leaf Foods Inc.MFI-TCons. Staples 2,734.78 0.02.07.91.12.63.31.4
14Amaya Inc.AYA-TCons. Disc. 2,380.18 1.41.68.412.028.211.30.0
15Equitable Group Inc.EQB-TFinancials 759.29 0.51.38.38.09.25.81.3

Morningstar Canada

* ABT has a very high P/B ratio due to having a very low book value of equity. This stock ranks well despite this factor because the exuberantly high P/B ratio is offset by the other factors which show good relative values.

