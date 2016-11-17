Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Fifteen stocks with positive and stable earnings growth Add to ...

Michael Pe, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Stocks across multiple sectors that display positive and stable earnings growth.

The screen

As earnings season wraps up, many investors are nearly finished watching whether their investments have beat or missed earnings expectations. Although company earnings reports can have an impact on the price of a stock, they are more relevant for a short-term view. For a long-term perspective, investors are better off considering stocks diversified across sectors that have a history of growing earnings combined with positive forward looking outlooks.

 Select TSX stocks with a history of earnings growth

RankCompanySymbolSectorMkt Cap $Mil5Y Earn. Grwth (%)Expected EPS Grwth/Curr. Yr (%)Expected EPS Grwth/Next Yr (%)5Y Earn. Variability (%)Avg Mthly Value Traded ($Mil)Div. Yield (%)
1Avigilon Corp.AVO-TIT511.283.920.035.810.837.20.0
2ShawCor Ltd.SCL-TEnergy2,056.90.3404.312.015.083.01.9
3Endeavour Mining Corp.EDV-TMaterials2,016.820.5115.135.116.3140.20.0
4Platinum Group MetalsPTM-TMaterials234.417.687.366.116.46.90.0
5Hardwoods Dist. Inc.HWD-TIndustrials375.561.525.613.213.810.81.4
6Constellation SoftwareCSU-TIT13,085.854.113.713.67.2465.80.9
7Tricon Capital GroupTCN-TReal Estate996.272.19.310.215.853.32.9
8Chartwell RetirementCSH.UN-THealth Care2,757.917.180.025.014.7108.93.9
9Peyto Expl. & Dev. CorpPEY-TEnergy5,635.39.674.343.49.1334.63.9
10Aliment'n Couche-TardATD.B-TCons. Staples35,869.944.213.717.47.71,125.20.5
11Melcor DevelopmentsMRD-TReal Estate412.43.4117.019.212.91.93.9
12AGT Food & IngredientsAGT-TCons. Staples844.237.526.416.716.857.81.7
13Valeant PharmaceuticalVRX-THealth Care8,198.840.85.729.810.61,233.30.0
14Student TransportationSTB-TIndustrials696.445.515.20.013.628.07.8
15Element Fleet Mgmt.EFN-TFinancials4,327.842.510.09.113.4497.90.9

Source: Morningstar Canada

