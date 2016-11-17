What are we looking for?
Stocks across multiple sectors that display positive and stable earnings growth.
The screen
As earnings season wraps up, many investors are nearly finished watching whether their investments have beat or missed earnings expectations. Although company earnings reports can have an impact on the price of a stock, they are more relevant for a short-term view. For a long-term perspective, investors are better off considering stocks diversified across sectors that have a history of growing earnings combined with positive forward looking outlooks.
Select TSX stocks with a history of earnings growth
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Sector
|Mkt Cap $Mil
|5Y Earn. Grwth (%)
|Expected EPS Grwth/Curr. Yr (%)
|Expected EPS Grwth/Next Yr (%)
|5Y Earn. Variability (%)
|Avg Mthly Value Traded ($Mil)
|Div. Yield (%)
|1
|Avigilon Corp.
|AVO-T
|IT
|511.2
|83.9
|20.0
|35.8
|10.8
|37.2
|0.0
|2
|ShawCor Ltd.
|SCL-T
|Energy
|2,056.9
|0.3
|404.3
|12.0
|15.0
|83.0
|1.9
|3
|Endeavour Mining Corp.
|EDV-T
|Materials
|2,016.8
|20.5
|115.1
|35.1
|16.3
|140.2
|0.0
|4
|Platinum Group Metals
|PTM-T
|Materials
|234.4
|17.6
|87.3
|66.1
|16.4
|6.9
|0.0
|5
|Hardwoods Dist. Inc.
|HWD-T
|Industrials
|375.5
|61.5
|25.6
|13.2
|13.8
|10.8
|1.4
|6
|Constellation Software
|CSU-T
|IT
|13,085.8
|54.1
|13.7
|13.6
|7.2
|465.8
|0.9
|7
|Tricon Capital Group
|TCN-T
|Real Estate
|996.2
|72.1
|9.3
|10.2
|15.8
|53.3
|2.9
|8
|Chartwell Retirement
|CSH.UN-T
|Health Care
|2,757.9
|17.1
|80.0
|25.0
|14.7
|108.9
|3.9
|9
|Peyto Expl. & Dev. Corp
|PEY-T
|Energy
|5,635.3
|9.6
|74.3
|43.4
|9.1
|334.6
|3.9
|10
|Aliment'n Couche-Tard
|ATD.B-T
|Cons. Staples
|35,869.9
|44.2
|13.7
|17.4
|7.7
|1,125.2
|0.5
|11
|Melcor Developments
|MRD-T
|Real Estate
|412.4
|3.4
|117.0
|19.2
|12.9
|1.9
|3.9
|12
|AGT Food & Ingredients
|AGT-T
|Cons. Staples
|844.2
|37.5
|26.4
|16.7
|16.8
|57.8
|1.7
|13
|Valeant Pharmaceutical
|VRX-T
|Health Care
|8,198.8
|40.8
|5.7
|29.8
|10.6
|1,233.3
|0.0
|14
|Student Transportation
|STB-T
|Industrials
|696.4
|45.5
|15.2
|0.0
|13.6
|28.0
|7.8
|15
|Element Fleet Mgmt.
|EFN-T
|Financials
|4,327.8
|42.5
|10.0
|9.1
|13.4
|497.9
|0.9
Source: Morningstar Canada