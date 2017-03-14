What are we looking for?
Opportunities to invest in defensive North American stocks with a track record of maintaining dividends.
The screen
The markets have been chugging along strongly since the beginning of the year, continuing gains since early 2016. Year-to-date, the S&P is up 6 per cent and the Dow is up 5 per cent. Equities continue to gain as the Federal Reserve continues a low interest rate policy, but they have previously wobbled in response to small interest rate increases in late 2015 and 2016.
Defensive North American stocks
|Company
|Symbol
|Country of Headquarters
|Market Cap (US$ Mil.)
|Dividend Yield
|5-Year Avg. Div. Yield
|12M Total Return (Incl. Div.)
|Energy Transfer Equity LP
|ETE-N
|United States
|20,170.0
|6.1%
|5.2%
|180.0%
|Plains All American Pipeline LP
|PAA-N
|United States
|21,252.1
|8.4%
|6.7%
|45.6%
|Enterprise Products Partners LP
|EPD-N
|United States
|58,352.6
|5.8%
|5.1%
|21.6%
|Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|LVS-N
|United States
|43,804.7
|5.2%
|3.7%
|11.4%
|Welltower Inc.
|HCN-N
|United States
|23,928.9
|5.2%
|4.9%
|4.2%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Energy Transfer Equity LP$18.40-0.29(-1.55%)
- Plains All American Pipeline LP$30.88-0.60(-1.91%)
- Enterprise Products Partners LP$27.26-0.27(-0.98%)
- Las Vegas Sands Corp$55.67+0.49(+0.90%)
- Welltower Inc$66.02+0.02(+0.03%)
- Updated March 14 3:35 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.