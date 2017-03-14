Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Opportunities to invest in defensive North American stocks with a track record of maintaining dividends.

The screen

The markets have been chugging along strongly since the beginning of the year, continuing gains since early 2016. Year-to-date, the S&P is up 6 per cent and the Dow is up 5 per cent. Equities continue to gain as the Federal Reserve continues a low interest rate policy, but they have previously wobbled in response to small interest rate increases in late 2015 and 2016.

Defensive North American stocks 

CompanySymbolCountry of HeadquartersMarket Cap (US$ Mil.)Dividend Yield5-Year Avg. Div. Yield12M Total Return (Incl. Div.)
Energy Transfer Equity LPETE-NUnited States20,170.06.1%5.2%180.0%
Plains All American Pipeline LPPAA-NUnited States21,252.18.4%6.7%45.6%
Enterprise Products Partners LPEPD-NUnited States58,352.65.8%5.1%21.6%
Las Vegas Sands Corp.LVS-NUnited States43,804.75.2%3.7%11.4%
Welltower Inc.HCN-NUnited States23,928.95.2%4.9%4.2%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

