These dividend-paying stocks offer a low-risk way to play rising cannabis demand Add to ...

SCOTT CLAYTON

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Highly sustainable dividends from companies positioned to indirectly profit from the quickly growing industry.

The screen

Which marijuana producers will see their shares rise to new highs, and which will see them go up in a puff – or two – of smoke? That’s hard to say, given hot-house market caps, low barriers to entry and government regulations yet to be written. Instead, we think a far better way to profit from the coming boom is to invest in companies with an established base of business outside of pot production, but set to indirectly profit from booming demand. They must also offer sustainable dividends.

Stocks with the potential to profit from pot's legalization

Ranking*CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)**Div. Yield PointsDiv. Sust. Rating
1AltriaMO-N135.83.510Highest
2PepsiCoPEP-N161.02.910Highest
3Scotts Miracle-GroSMG-N5.32.210Highest
4Loblaw Cos.L-T31.01.410Highest
5AbbVie Inc.ABBV-N105.03.99Above Average

Source: Dividend Advisor *Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements. **Market cap is in native currency.

