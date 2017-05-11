What are we looking for?
Highly sustainable dividends from companies positioned to indirectly profit from the quickly growing industry.
The screen
Which marijuana producers will see their shares rise to new highs, and which will see them go up in a puff – or two – of smoke? That’s hard to say, given hot-house market caps, low barriers to entry and government regulations yet to be written. Instead, we think a far better way to profit from the coming boom is to invest in companies with an established base of business outside of pot production, but set to indirectly profit from booming demand. They must also offer sustainable dividends.
Stocks with the potential to profit from pot's legalization
|Ranking*
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Bil)**
|Div. Yield
|Points
|Div. Sust. Rating
|1
|Altria
|MO-N
|135.8
|3.5
|10
|Highest
|2
|PepsiCo
|PEP-N
|161.0
|2.9
|10
|Highest
|3
|Scotts Miracle-Gro
|SMG-N
|5.3
|2.2
|10
|Highest
|4
|Loblaw Cos.
|L-T
|31.0
|1.4
|10
|Highest
|5
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV-N
|105.0
|3.9
|9
|Above Average
Source: Dividend Advisor *Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements. **Market cap is in native currency.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Co$87.25-2.68(-2.98%)
- AbbVie Inc$65.30-0.68(-1.03%)
- Altria Group Inc$70.48+0.17(+0.24%)
- Loblaw Companies Ltd$77.09-0.86(-1.10%)
- PepsiCo Inc$113.04+0.20(+0.18%)
- Updated May 11 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.