What are we looking for?
Balancing value, stability and growth in the S&P/TSX composite index.
The screen
At the time of this writing, the S&P/TSX composite is up a whopping 19.5 per cent year to date, powered largely by commodity and energy prices. For those not buying into this momentum market, this week’s strategy may be an alternate for a longer-term investment strategy that balances value, growth and stability within the S&P/TSX composite index. The strategy ranks stocks on the best combination of:
Select Canadian stocks with value, growth and stability
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Mkt Cap ($Mil)
|5 Yr Beta
|Earns. Var. Score
|Trailing P/E
|P/B
|P/S
|Trailing ROE
|Expected EPS Growth Rate
|3M Estim. Rev.
|Div. Yield (%)
|1
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|9,271.7
|0.0
|2.8
|16.6
|3.5
|0.8
|21.5
|8.0
|1.2
|1.4
|2
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|24,193.1
|1.1
|3.1
|11.5
|1.5
|0.5
|12.7
|9.5
|-1.1
|4.6
|3
|Aliment'n Couche-Tard
|ATD.B-T
|34,192.1
|-0.8
|7.7
|21.8
|4.6
|0.8
|23.0
|12.8
|-0.2
|0.6
|4
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|50,228.3
|0.1
|2.7
|17.1
|4.0
|2.3
|23.3
|4.0
|-1.0
|4.7
|5
|North West Company Inc.
|NWC-T
|1,239.2
|-0.1
|5.5
|15.3
|3.8
|0.7
|23.2
|9.5
|0.0
|4.9
|6
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN-T
|15,256.0
|0.5
|4.9
|16.2
|2.0
|0.3
|12.8
|7.7
|0.9
|1.6
|7
|Magna Intl. Inc.
|MG-T
|22,138.1
|1.2
|7.3
|8.5
|1.7
|0.5
|21.4
|9.5
|-1.3
|2.3
|8
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|34,344.5
|1.1
|2.7
|13.0
|1.9
|0.7
|13.8
|9.1
|-1.2
|4.0
|9
|Cominar REIT
|CUF.UN-T
|2,588.7
|0.5
|4.9
|8.5
|0.7
|2.8
|7.8
|3.5
|-3.3
|10.3
|10
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|18,083.8
|1.1
|2.4
|11.0
|1.9
|3.1
|17.4
|2.8
|2.4
|4.2
|11
|CIBC
|CM-T
|43,469.6
|1.0
|3.1
|10.7
|1.9
|2.9
|19.0
|0.7
|2.2
|4.5
|12
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|90,216.7
|1.1
|1.7
|12.0
|1.7
|3.5
|14.8
|3.0
|2.0
|4.0
|13
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR.B-T
|4,460.2
|0.1
|6.8
|16.9
|14.5
|1.2
|81.8
|11.8
|-3.0
|0.5
|14
|Dorel Industries Inc
|DII.B-T
|1,268.4
|0.8
|7.1
|13.9
|0.9
|0.4
|6.3
|23.0
|2.9
|4.1
|15
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL.A-T
|1,504.6
|0.8
|4.9
|7.7
|1.4
|0.8
|19.0
|-12.9
|0.5
|3.8
|16
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|25,003.6
|0.5
|4.3
|16.3
|3.0
|2.0
|19.4
|9.1
|3.1
|4.5
|17
|CGI Group Inc.
|GIB.A-T
|16,802.1
|0.4
|4.1
|17.3
|2.9
|1.8
|17.5
|5.6
|-0.5
|0.0
|18
|Cdn Tire Corp. Ltd.
|CTC.A-T
|9,943.0
|0.6
|4.2
|16.6
|2.1
|0.8
|12.7
|10.8
|0.8
|1.9
|19
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR-T
|3,833.2
|1.0
|10.6
|7.4
|1.5
|0.7
|22.0
|-2.1
|-3.6
|0.7
|20
|Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
|L-T
|28,003.9
|0.6
|5.0
|17.5
|2.2
|0.6
|12.7
|10.2
|3.4
|1.5
Source: Morningstar Canada
