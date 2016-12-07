Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Twenty TSX stocks that mix value, stability and growth Add to ...

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Balancing value, stability and growth in the S&P/TSX composite index.

The screen

At the time of this writing, the S&P/TSX composite is up a whopping 19.5 per cent year to date, powered largely by commodity and energy prices. For those not buying into this momentum market, this week’s strategy may be an alternate for a longer-term investment strategy that balances value, growth and stability within the S&P/TSX composite index. The strategy ranks stocks on the best combination of:

Select Canadian stocks with value, growth and stability

RankCompanySymbolMkt Cap ($Mil)5 Yr BetaEarns. Var. ScoreTrailing P/EP/BP/STrailing ROEExpected EPS Growth Rate3M Estim. Rev.Div. Yield (%)
1Metro Inc.MRU-T9,271.70.02.816.63.50.821.58.01.21.4
2Power Financial Corp.PWF-T24,193.11.13.111.51.50.512.79.5-1.14.6
3Aliment'n Couche-TardATD.B-T34,192.1-0.87.721.84.60.823.012.8-0.20.6
4BCE Inc.BCE-T50,228.30.12.717.14.02.323.34.0-1.04.7
5North West Company Inc.NWC-T1,239.2-0.15.515.33.80.723.29.50.04.9
6George Weston Ltd.WN-T15,256.00.54.916.22.00.312.87.70.91.6
7Magna Intl. Inc. MG-T22,138.11.27.38.51.70.521.49.5-1.32.3
8Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T34,344.51.12.713.01.90.713.89.1-1.24.0
9Cominar REITCUF.UN-T2,588.70.54.98.50.72.87.83.5-3.310.3
10National Bank of CanadaNA-T18,083.81.12.411.01.93.117.42.82.44.2
11CIBCCM-T43,469.61.03.110.71.92.919.00.72.24.5
12Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T90,216.71.11.712.01.73.514.83.02.04.0
13Quebecor Inc.QBR.B-T4,460.20.16.816.914.51.281.811.8-3.00.5
14Dorel Industries IncDII.B-T1,268.40.87.113.90.90.46.323.02.94.1
15Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A-T1,504.60.84.97.71.40.819.0-12.90.53.8
16Telus Corp.T-T25,003.60.54.316.33.02.019.49.13.14.5
17CGI Group Inc.GIB.A-T16,802.10.44.117.32.91.817.55.6-0.50.0
18Cdn Tire Corp. Ltd.CTC.A-T9,943.00.64.216.62.10.812.710.80.81.9
19Linamar Corp.LNR-T3,833.21.010.67.41.50.722.0-2.1-3.60.7
20Loblaw Cos. Ltd.L-T28,003.90.65.017.52.20.612.710.23.41.5

Source: Morningstar Canada

