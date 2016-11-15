Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Eight North American banks well-positioned for the Donald Trump era Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Khaled Eniba

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Efficiently managed North American banks, with healthy credit exposure and high-quality sources of capital.

The screen

Donald Trump’s surprise victory last week caught global markets off-guard, expectations across both polls and financial markets were for the opposite – a Hillary Clinton win – yet initial negative sentiment quickly reversed overnight, leading to a 5.36-per-cent and 3.8-per-cent weekly gain across the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500, respectively. Financials, in particular, rallied thanks to Mr. Trump’s promises to revamp Dodd-Frank – which has been the subject of both big and regional bank complaints owing to the regulatory costs imposed by the legislation – and plans to boost the economy through fiscal stimulus, shifting up expectations of future inflation and probability of a Fed rate hike up this December.

Efficiently managed North American banks

CompanyTickerMarket cap ($Mil)QTD Price ChgYTD Price ChgDiv. yieldP/ENet Int. MarginEfficiency RatioNonperf. Loans (% of Ttl Loans)Tier 1 Capital
JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPM-N284,507.815.2%16.1%2.5%13.212.26%58%0.79%13.60%
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T129,436.05.8%16.0%3.9%12.531.70%53%0.78%12.10%
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T84,307.22.2%26.9%4.2%12.572.37%55%2.03%11.80%
Bank of MontrealBMO-T55,906.70.1%10.2%4.0%12.801.59%64%0.65%11.80%
BB&T Corp.BBT-N34,769.510.9%10.7%2.9%15.583.40%60%2.39%11.80%
National Bank of CanadaNA-T16,206.92.6%18.4%4.6%13.872.22%59%0.38%13.30%
BankUnited Inc.BKU-N3,591.810.6%-7.4%2.5%16.473.80%60%0.98%11.57%
Hope Bancorp Inc.HOPE-Q2,541.14.9%5.8%2.6%16.553.79%51%1.43%12.79%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Market cap figures in local currency

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog