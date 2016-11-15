What are we looking for?
Efficiently managed North American banks, with healthy credit exposure and high-quality sources of capital.
The screen
Donald Trump’s surprise victory last week caught global markets off-guard, expectations across both polls and financial markets were for the opposite – a Hillary Clinton win – yet initial negative sentiment quickly reversed overnight, leading to a 5.36-per-cent and 3.8-per-cent weekly gain across the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500, respectively. Financials, in particular, rallied thanks to Mr. Trump’s promises to revamp Dodd-Frank – which has been the subject of both big and regional bank complaints owing to the regulatory costs imposed by the legislation – and plans to boost the economy through fiscal stimulus, shifting up expectations of future inflation and probability of a Fed rate hike up this December.
|Company
|Ticker
|Market cap ($Mil)
|QTD Price Chg
|YTD Price Chg
|Div. yield
|P/E
|Net Int. Margin
|Efficiency Ratio
|Nonperf. Loans (% of Ttl Loans)
|Tier 1 Capital
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|JPM-N
|284,507.8
|15.2%
|16.1%
|2.5%
|13.21
|2.26%
|58%
|0.79%
|13.60%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|129,436.0
|5.8%
|16.0%
|3.9%
|12.53
|1.70%
|53%
|0.78%
|12.10%
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|84,307.2
|2.2%
|26.9%
|4.2%
|12.57
|2.37%
|55%
|2.03%
|11.80%
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|55,906.7
|0.1%
|10.2%
|4.0%
|12.80
|1.59%
|64%
|0.65%
|11.80%
|BB&T Corp.
|BBT-N
|34,769.5
|10.9%
|10.7%
|2.9%
|15.58
|3.40%
|60%
|2.39%
|11.80%
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|16,206.9
|2.6%
|18.4%
|4.6%
|13.87
|2.22%
|59%
|0.38%
|13.30%
|BankUnited Inc.
|BKU-N
|3,591.8
|10.6%
|-7.4%
|2.5%
|16.47
|3.80%
|60%
|0.98%
|11.57%
|Hope Bancorp Inc.
|HOPE-Q
|2,541.1
|4.9%
|5.8%
|2.6%
|16.55
|3.79%
|51%
|1.43%
|12.79%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
Market cap figures in local currency
