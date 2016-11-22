Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Patrick Gattuso

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Undervalued middle- and large-cap retailers in Canada and the United States that are expected to beat earnings estimates for this quarter.

The screen

With Black Friday this week and Christmas just around the corner, the focus in business media will be on retailers and the impact sales will have on fourth-quarter earnings. Taking a step back, it’s worth noting we’re still in the midst of third-quarter reporting. In terms of middle and large capitalized retailers, 68 per cent of companies have reported third-quarter earnings thus far and it’s been a mixed bag – 54 per cent of companies beat, 15 per cent met and 31 per cent missed earnings estimates. In terms of price action, it’s important to note that retail stocks rallied in the days following U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s victory, as his plan to reduce taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals could increase consumer spending – a positive for retailers and department stores.

Select undervalued North American retail stocks

CompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Bil U.S.)EPS: Predicted Surprise (Next Qtr)Fwd P/E (Company)Fwd P/E (Industry)YTD Ttl Rtn
Office Depot Inc.ODP-Q2.474.2%10.3415.95-16.5%
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.JCP-N2.911.8%17.0418.6442.2%
Dillard's Inc.DDS-N2.421.3%12.2918.648.1%
Liberty Interactive Corp.QVCA-Q13.871.3%18.4918.64-22.9%
DSW Inc.DSW-N1.881.3%15.0915.59-1.5%
Aaron's Inc.AAN-N2.070.9%11.9113.0230.0%
Target Corp.TGT-N42.950.7%14.0119.998.3%
American Eagle OutfittersAEO-N3.290.6%13.0715.5919.3%
Foot Locker Inc.FL-N9.560.4%13.9215.5912.2%
Big Lots Inc.BIG-N2.270.1%13.3319.9934.2%
Macy's Inc.M-N13.270.1%12.2818.6426.9%
Canadian Tire Corp.CTC.A-T7.600.1%14.2218.6421.4%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

