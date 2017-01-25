Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Linamar Corp$59.15+1.14(+1.97%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$18.32+0.41(+2.29%)
- DH Corp$22.67+0.42(+1.89%)
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$45.44+1.03(+2.32%)
- Empire Company Ltd$16.38-0.01(-0.06%)
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc$2.140.00(0.00%)
- BlackBerry Ltd$9.57+0.09(+0.95%)
- Hudson's Bay Co$10.65+0.16(+1.53%)
- Canfor Corp$14.42+0.59(+4.27%)
- Enghouse Systems Ltd$52.88+0.15(+0.28%)
- Just Energy Group Inc$7.63+0.09(+1.19%)
- Colliers International Group Inc$48.75+0.01(+0.02%)
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd$73.82+0.54(+0.74%)
- Cara Operations Ltd$26.72+0.02(+0.07%)
- Stella-Jones Inc$41.00+1.79(+4.57%)
- Cameco Corp$16.80-0.23(-1.35%)
- Uni Select Inc$30.09+0.09(+0.30%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$33.79+0.73(+2.21%)
- Element Fleet Management Corp$13.02+0.33(+2.60%)
- Updated January 25 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.