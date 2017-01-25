Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sean Pugliese, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Some believe the best-performing equities of 2017 could be the worst performers of 2016. My associate Allan Meyer and I thought we would take a closer look at last year’s “dogs” – and the possibility of rebound potential – using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

Select 'dogs' of the TSX in 2016

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Bil)2016 Total ReturnDiv. Yield Price/EarningsEarns. MomentumDebt/Equity
Valeant PharmaceuticalsVRX-T6.7-86.1%n/a2.8-14.6526.2%
Empire Company LtdEMP.A-T4.5-37.7%2.5%20.6-21.265.4%
Prometic Life Sciences IncPLI-T1.4-33.6%n/an/a-18.219.9%
BlackBerry LtdBB-T5.0-28.0%n/a264.284.839.8%
DH CorpDH-T2.3-26.4%5.6%9.6-5.586.9%
Hudson's Bay CoHBC-T1.8-26.2%2.1%n/a-123.8119.6%
Canfor CorpCFP-T1.9-24.4%n/a11.972.346.1%
Enghouse Systems LtdENGH-T1.4-24.0%1.1%30.016.11.5%
Linamar CorpLNR-T3.6-22.2%0.7%7.02.824.3%
Just Energy Group IncJE-T1.1-20.6%6.8%6.1n/an/a
Colliers International Group IncCIGI-T1.8-19.6%0.3%14.2-4.8184.2%
MacDonald Dettwiler and Assoc.MDA-T2.6-18.1%2.1%12.1-3.989.0%
Cara Operations LtdCARA-T1.6-17.6%1.6%16.34.238.0%
Stella-Jones IncSJ-T2.7-16.3%1.0%16.93.873.3%
Cameco CorpCCO-T6.2-15.3%2.5%29.923.826.9%
Uni Select IncUNS-T1.3-13.0%1.1%15.43.922.0%
Gildan Activewear IncGIL-T7.9-12.4%1.3%14.4-1.117.1%
West Fraser Timber Co LtdWFT-T3.4-8.0%0.6%9.645.529.3%
Element Fleet Management Corp.EFN-T4.8-5.7%0.8%11.50.0327.0%

Source: Thomson Reuters, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

