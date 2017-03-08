What are we looking for?
A concentrated Canadian portfolio showing growth and momentum across most economic sectors.
The screen
This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to develop a strategy that looks for companies with positive price momentum, but that are also supported by fundamental growth and profitability. This strategy contrasts with what happened last year in Canada, with companies showing positive price momentum not supported by fundamental growth (a consequence of the cyclical nature of the Canadian equity markets). The strategy ranks stocks on the following factors:
Stocks with price momentum showing fundamental growth
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Morningstar Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|Forward ROE (%)
|3M Price Change (%)
|6M Price Change (%)
|9M Price Change (%)
|Industry Rel. D/E
|Average Monthly Vol. Traded (Mil)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Aphria Inc.
|APH-T
|Health Care
|908.3
|4.8
|38.3
|103.2
|338.4
|0.6
|33.1
|0.0
|2
|Sierra Wireless Inc.
|SW-T
|Technology
|1,218.3
|7.4
|81.9
|102.1
|74.7
|0.0
|2.6
|0.0
|3
|Yangarra Resources
|YGR-T
|Energy
|213.9
|3.5
|39.6
|112.7
|152.8
|0.0
|5.4
|0.0
|4
|Silvercorp Metals Inc.
|SVM-T
|Materials
|791.4
|7.5
|51.1
|12.9
|60.9
|0.0
|23.0
|0.4
|5
|Gluskin Sheff + Assoc.
|GS-T
|Fin.Services
|566.3
|41.0
|4.0
|13.7
|8.8
|0.0
|3.3
|5.5
|6
|Sleep Country Canada
|ZZZ-T
|Cons. Cyclical
|1,224.7
|22.7
|13.0
|4.5
|36.6
|0.7
|1.3
|1.8
|7
|Toromont Industries
|TIH-T
|Industrials
|3,681.6
|18.9
|10.9
|20.0
|24.8
|0.5
|3.2
|1.6
|8
|Crius Energy Trust
|KWH.UN-T
|Utilities
|407.7
|5.6
|20.6
|19.1
|21.4
|0.0
|2.6
|7.6
|9
|Aliment'n Couche-Tard
|ATD.B-T
|Cons. Defensive
|35,919.8
|28.9
|3.9
|-0.5
|14.0
|1.0
|16.1
|0.6
