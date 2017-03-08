Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nine Canadian stocks that show price momentum and fundamental growth

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

A concentrated Canadian portfolio showing growth and momentum across most economic sectors.

The screen

This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to develop a strategy that looks for companies with positive price momentum, but that are also supported by fundamental growth and profitability. This strategy contrasts with what happened last year in Canada, with companies showing positive price momentum not supported by fundamental growth (a consequence of the cyclical nature of the Canadian equity markets). The strategy ranks stocks on the following factors:

Stocks with price momentum showing fundamental growth

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar SectorMarket Cap ($Mil)Forward ROE (%)3M Price Change (%)6M Price Change (%)9M Price Change (%)Industry Rel. D/E Average Monthly Vol. Traded (Mil)Dividend Yield (%)
1Aphria Inc.APH-THealth Care908.34.838.3103.2338.40.633.10.0
2Sierra Wireless Inc.SW-TTechnology1,218.37.481.9102.174.70.02.60.0
3Yangarra ResourcesYGR-TEnergy213.93.539.6112.7152.80.05.40.0
4Silvercorp Metals Inc.SVM-TMaterials791.47.551.112.960.90.023.00.4
5Gluskin Sheff + Assoc.GS-TFin.Services566.341.04.013.78.80.03.35.5
6Sleep Country CanadaZZZ-TCons. Cyclical1,224.722.713.04.536.60.71.31.8
7Toromont IndustriesTIH-TIndustrials3,681.618.910.920.024.80.53.21.6
8Crius Energy TrustKWH.UN-TUtilities407.75.620.619.121.40.02.67.6
9Aliment'n Couche-TardATD.B-TCons. Defensive35,919.828.93.9-0.514.01.016.10.6

