Donald Trump will be inaugurated this Friday, and it’s difficult to imagine a national leader more different to Mr. Trump than Justin Trudeau. But they do agree on some things, one being the need for fiscal stimulus – in the form of government spending on infrastructure – to spur economic growth. Interest rates appear to have bottomed out and begun rising in the United States, and are currently at historic lows in Canada. This means that monetary stimulus may have run its course, leaving fiscal stimulus as the predominant tool policy makers can use to encourage growth. Many infrastructure projects, such as Ontario’s Highway 407 for example, are undertaken as a public-private partnership, with government working with a private company that has infrastructure expertise.
Select infrastructure stocks
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|2 Yr Growth Free Cash Flow (%)
|Debt to Equity
|ROE
|Dividend
|Country
|PG&E Corp.
|PCG-N
|30,633.3
|44.6
|103.2%
|10.5%
|3.2%
|USA
|Sempra Energy
|SRE-N
|25,448.7
|68.1
|124.0%
|9.9%
|3.0%
|USA
|Edison International
|EIX-N
|23,491.0
|171.7
|89.3%
|10.2%
|2.7%
|USA
|American Water Works Co.
|AWK-N
|12,606.2
|122.6
|129.8%
|9.8%
|2.1%
|USA
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
|8,127.4
|122.9
|170.4%
|15.8%
|5.3%
|Canada
|NiSource Inc.
|NI-N
|7,087.3
|112.8
|180.8%
|8.8%
|2.9%
|USA
|Aqua America Inc.
|WTR-N
|5,370.4
|114.1
|102.7%
|16.6%
|2.5%
|USA
|NorthWestern Corp.
|NEW-N
|2,762.4
|252.7
|126.6%
|9.4%
|3.5%
|USA
|Grupo Aeroport. del Centro Norte
|OMAB-Q
|1,352.5
|162.8
|80.3%
|30.4%
|4.5%
|Mexico
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
