What are we looking for?

Companies poised to capitalize on the current political landscape.

The screen

Donald Trump will be inaugurated this Friday, and it’s difficult to imagine a national leader more different to Mr. Trump than Justin Trudeau. But they do agree on some things, one being the need for fiscal stimulus – in the form of government spending on infrastructure – to spur economic growth. Interest rates appear to have bottomed out and begun rising in the United States, and are currently at historic lows in Canada. This means that monetary stimulus may have run its course, leaving fiscal stimulus as the predominant tool policy makers can use to encourage growth. Many infrastructure projects, such as Ontario’s Highway 407 for example, are undertaken as a public-private partnership, with government working with a private company that has infrastructure expertise.

Select infrastructure stocks

CompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Mil U.S.)2 Yr Growth Free Cash Flow (%)Debt to EquityROEDividendCountry
PG&E Corp.PCG-N30,633.344.6103.2%10.5%3.2%USA
Sempra EnergySRE-N25,448.768.1124.0%9.9%3.0%USA
Edison InternationalEIX-N23,491.0171.789.3%10.2%2.7%USA
American Water Works Co.AWK-N12,606.2122.6129.8%9.8%2.1%USA
Inter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T8,127.4122.9170.4%15.8%5.3%Canada
NiSource Inc.NI-N7,087.3112.8180.8%8.8%2.9%USA
Aqua America Inc.WTR-N5,370.4114.1102.7%16.6%2.5%USA
NorthWestern Corp.NEW-N2,762.4252.7126.6%9.4%3.5%USA
Grupo Aeroport. del Centro NorteOMAB-Q1,352.5162.880.3%30.4%4.5%Mexico

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

