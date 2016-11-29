Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Hugh Smith, MBA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Winning investments in the casino industry.

The screen

Many incredibly affluent (some very famous) American families set forth on their road to riches by starting alcohol businesses during Prohibition. Almost 100 years later, many entrepreneurs are hoping to replicate their success by building marijuana enterprises while cannabis is still illegal in most U.S. states. A similar strategy exists in the gambling industry, which is only legal – statewide – in two states, Louisiana and Nevada.

Select North American-listed casino stocks

CompanyTicker P/EMkt Cap ($Mil U.S.)FCF ($Mil U.S.)Div. Yield
Red Rock Resorts Inc.RRR-Q10.292,689.9151.40.9%*
Boyd Gaming Corp.BYD-N11.092,162.0145.52.7%*
Penn National Gaming Inc.PENN-Q13.261,149.360.80.0%
Great Canadian Gaming Corp.GC-T19.421,075.272.00.0%
Isle of Capri Casinos Inc.ISLE-Q18.11909.560.50.0%
Tropicana Entertainment Inc.TPCA-OTC19.77784.66.90.0%
Eldorado Resorts Inc.ERI-Q4.74621.8134.30.0%
Golden Entertainment Inc.GDEN-Q9.35279.427.40.0%
Gamehost Inc.GH-T15.83197.42.08.2%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

* forward estimate

