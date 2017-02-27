Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s first budget is expected to be released mid-March, and if he delivers what he promised many times, it should include a significant increase in defence spending. Since the Nov. 8, 2016, presidential election, the S&P Aerospace & Defence Index has gained about 17 per cent, but there could be more to come. This week, we are comparing 17 aerospace & defence stocks of our universe to see how they rank based on some economic performance and valuation criteria.

Top U.S. defence stocks

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)EPIR/CR/C 12M Chg.FGV% on MVFCF/CapitalDiv. Yield1Y Div. % Gr./Y4Y Div. % Gr. /Y
Boeing Co.BA-N109,0002.117.9%3%27%9.9%3.20%19.78%25.46%
Lockheed Martin Corp.LMT-N77,5002.014.2%-4%25%5.0%2.74%10.08%13.01%
General Dynamics Corp.GD-N57,8001.915.0%1%34%3.5%1.60%10.41%4.30%
Rockwell Collins Inc.COL-N12,4801.914.4%1%21%4.8%1.40%2.33%3.73%
Northrop Grumman Corp.NOC-N43,0001.812.7%2%30%5.4%1.47%12.90%12.96%
Transdigm Group Inc.TDG-N13,0701.811.2%0%19%-6.6%24.00%N/A16.90%
Raytheon Co.RTN-N45,0001.510.7%0%31%5.2%1.91%37.67%15.83%
B/E Aerospace Inc.BEAV-Q6,4401.513.1%1%36%3.9%1.33%10.53%N/A
Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc.HII-N10,1101.514.0%2%39%8.2%1.11%23.53%114.07%
BWX Technologies Inc.BWXT-N4,2101.49.2%7%67%7.6%0.85%-8.33%N/A
Hexcel Corp.HXL-N5,0001.312.1%-1%48%1.5%0.81%7.50%N/A
United Technologies Corp.UTX-N90,9301.310.8%1%29%0.2%2.35%2.34%6.59%
Spirit Aerosystems HoldingsSPR-N7,5401.211.3%-9%27%9.2%0.66%N/AN/A
L3 Technologies Inc.LLL-N12,9701.08.5%1%36%5.4%1.79%7.84%8.97%
Teledyne Technologies Inc.TDY-N4,6200.98.0%-2%53%6.5%0.00%N/AN/A
Curtiss-Wright Corp.CW-N4,3700.87.7%-1%58%4.0%0.53%0.00%10.40%
Textron Inc.TXT-N12,7300.89.2%0%43%4.2%0.17%0.00%0.00%

