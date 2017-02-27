What are we looking for?
U.S. President Donald Trump’s first budget is expected to be released mid-March, and if he delivers what he promised many times, it should include a significant increase in defence spending. Since the Nov. 8, 2016, presidential election, the S&P Aerospace & Defence Index has gained about 17 per cent, but there could be more to come. This week, we are comparing 17 aerospace & defence stocks of our universe to see how they rank based on some economic performance and valuation criteria.
Top U.S. defence stocks
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|EPI
|R/C
|R/C 12M Chg.
|FGV% on MV
|FCF/Capital
|Div. Yield
|1Y Div. % Gr./Y
|4Y Div. % Gr. /Y
|Boeing Co.
|BA-N
|109,000
|2.1
|17.9%
|3%
|27%
|9.9%
|3.20%
|19.78%
|25.46%
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|LMT-N
|77,500
|2.0
|14.2%
|-4%
|25%
|5.0%
|2.74%
|10.08%
|13.01%
|General Dynamics Corp.
|GD-N
|57,800
|1.9
|15.0%
|1%
|34%
|3.5%
|1.60%
|10.41%
|4.30%
|Rockwell Collins Inc.
|COL-N
|12,480
|1.9
|14.4%
|1%
|21%
|4.8%
|1.40%
|2.33%
|3.73%
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|NOC-N
|43,000
|1.8
|12.7%
|2%
|30%
|5.4%
|1.47%
|12.90%
|12.96%
|Transdigm Group Inc.
|TDG-N
|13,070
|1.8
|11.2%
|0%
|19%
|-6.6%
|24.00%
|N/A
|16.90%
|Raytheon Co.
|RTN-N
|45,000
|1.5
|10.7%
|0%
|31%
|5.2%
|1.91%
|37.67%
|15.83%
|B/E Aerospace Inc.
|BEAV-Q
|6,440
|1.5
|13.1%
|1%
|36%
|3.9%
|1.33%
|10.53%
|N/A
|Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc.
|HII-N
|10,110
|1.5
|14.0%
|2%
|39%
|8.2%
|1.11%
|23.53%
|114.07%
|BWX Technologies Inc.
|BWXT-N
|4,210
|1.4
|9.2%
|7%
|67%
|7.6%
|0.85%
|-8.33%
|N/A
|Hexcel Corp.
|HXL-N
|5,000
|1.3
|12.1%
|-1%
|48%
|1.5%
|0.81%
|7.50%
|N/A
|United Technologies Corp.
|UTX-N
|90,930
|1.3
|10.8%
|1%
|29%
|0.2%
|2.35%
|2.34%
|6.59%
|Spirit Aerosystems Holdings
|SPR-N
|7,540
|1.2
|11.3%
|-9%
|27%
|9.2%
|0.66%
|N/A
|N/A
|L3 Technologies Inc.
|LLL-N
|12,970
|1.0
|8.5%
|1%
|36%
|5.4%
|1.79%
|7.84%
|8.97%
|Teledyne Technologies Inc.
|TDY-N
|4,620
|0.9
|8.0%
|-2%
|53%
|6.5%
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|Curtiss-Wright Corp.
|CW-N
|4,370
|0.8
|7.7%
|-1%
|58%
|4.0%
|0.53%
|0.00%
|10.40%
|Textron Inc.
|TXT-N
|12,730
|0.8
|9.2%
|0%
|43%
|4.2%
|0.17%
|0.00%
|0.00%
