What are we looking for?
U.S.-listed companies with the potential to surprise analysts and investors when they report financial results in this quarterly earnings season.
The screen
Corporate America is in the middle of its biggest earnings week in more than a decade. Some 190 members of the S&P 500 report this week, accounting for roughly 40 per cent of the index’s value. A stronger-than-expected earnings report can cause a company’s stock to spike, so identifying companies that will surprise the market can be very valuable.
U.S. companies with the potential to surprise
|Company
|Ticker
|Reporting Date
|EPS Predicted Surprise
|Q1 YoY SmartEstimate EPS Growth
|Rev Predicted Surprise
|Q1 YoY SmartEstimate Rev Growth
|4 week Price Change
|Dividend Yield
|Mosaic Co.
|MOS-N
|5/2/2017
|6.4%
|46%
|0.36%
|5%
|-7.2%
|4.06
|NVIDIA Corp.
|NVDA-Q
|5/9/2017
|2.0%
|114%
|0.12%
|52%
|-5.4%
|0.54
|EOG Resources Inc.
|EOG-N
|5/8/2017
|11.7%
|121%
|0.44%
|87%
|-1.3%
|0.71
|XL Group Ltd.
|XL-N
|4/26/2017
|3.6%
|40%
|0.05%
|17%
|1.5%
|2.15
|Devon Energy Corp.
|DVN-N
|5/2/2017
|3.1%
|184%
|1.04%
|52%
|2.4%
|0.60
|Equinix Inc.
|EQIX-Q
|4/26/2017
|2.7%
|293%
|0.05%
|18%
|3.5%
|1.98
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.
|COG-N
|4/28/2017
|4.7%
|240%
|3.80%
|81%
|3.9%
|0.34
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT-N
|4/27/2017
|5.1%
|26%
|0.22%
|32%
|4.3%
|2.00
|Amazon.com Inc.
|AMZN-Q
|4/27/2017
|3.9%
|17%
|0.04%
|30%
|6.3%
|0.00
Source:Thomson Reuters
