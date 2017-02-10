Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Searching for a healthy dividend yield Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Michael Pe, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Stocks with a history of growing dividends and positive cash-flow momentum.

The screen

Every investor would like an option of high returns without the risk. However, seeking greater potential of return is commonly associated with greater potential of loss. Therefore, when focused on long-term capital appreciation, one should look for an investing strategy with an attractive risk-return profile. An example of such a strategy would be a portfolio of dividend paying stocks with low risk characteristics.

 Strong TSX dividend payers with lower risk

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Mil.)Sector Div. Yield (%)5-Yr. Div. Growth Rate (%)Qly CF Momentum (%)BetaCF/Debt Ratio
1Aimia Inc.AIM-T 1,357.0 Cons. Disc. 9.0 6.2 49.8 0.4 0.5
2Maple Leaf Foods Inc.MFI-T 3,986.7 Cons. Staples 1.2 24.6 30.7 0.7 39.4
3Corus EntertainmentCJR.B-T 2,579.2 Cons. Disc. 8.7 6.7 6.9 0.6 0.4
4Magna Intl. Inc. MG-T 21,476.5 Cons. Disc. 2.3 27.8 8.9 1.0 1.3
5E-L Financial Corp.ELF-T 2,910.1 Financials 0.7 80.8 12.6 0.2 1.1
6Enbridge IF HoldingsENF-T 4,208.8 Energy 6.1 9.4 3.1 0.5 n/a*
7Gildan ActivewearGIL-T 7,291.7 Cons. Disc. 1.3 28.2 2.6 0.7 0.7
8Evertz TechnologiesET-T 1,296.9 IT 4.2 9.2 5.6 0.3 114.4
9Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T 125,849.9 Financials 3.3 11.1 7.4 0.7 1.3
10Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A-T 1,670.2 Industrials 3.4 6.6 12.9 0.9 0.9
11Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-T 1,421.7 IT 1.1 25.7 3.2 0.3 19.1
12Ritchie Bros.RBA-T 4,324.2 Industrials 2.2 18.2 1.0 0.5 1.7
13Cdn National RailwayCNR-T 69,653.3 Industrials 1.8 19.8 0.8 0.6 0.5
14Metro Inc.MRU-T 9,129.4 Cons. Staples 1.6 18.4 1.6 0.0 0.5
15Sun Life FinancialSLF-T 30,949.0 Financials 3.3 1.7 16.2 0.6 1.6
* Enbridge Income Fund Holdings has no long term debt

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular