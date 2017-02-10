What are we looking for?
Stocks with a history of growing dividends and positive cash-flow momentum.
The screen
Every investor would like an option of high returns without the risk. However, seeking greater potential of return is commonly associated with greater potential of loss. Therefore, when focused on long-term capital appreciation, one should look for an investing strategy with an attractive risk-return profile. An example of such a strategy would be a portfolio of dividend paying stocks with low risk characteristics.
Strong TSX dividend payers with lower risk
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Mil.)
|Sector
|Div. Yield (%)
|5-Yr. Div. Growth Rate (%)
|Qly CF Momentum (%)
|Beta
|CF/Debt Ratio
|1
|Aimia Inc.
|AIM-T
|1,357.0
|Cons. Disc.
|9.0
|6.2
|49.8
|0.4
|0.5
|2
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI-T
|3,986.7
|Cons. Staples
|1.2
|24.6
|30.7
|0.7
|39.4
|3
|Corus Entertainment
|CJR.B-T
|2,579.2
|Cons. Disc.
|8.7
|6.7
|6.9
|0.6
|0.4
|4
|Magna Intl. Inc.
|MG-T
|21,476.5
|Cons. Disc.
|2.3
|27.8
|8.9
|1.0
|1.3
|5
|E-L Financial Corp.
|ELF-T
|2,910.1
|Financials
|0.7
|80.8
|12.6
|0.2
|1.1
|6
|Enbridge IF Holdings
|ENF-T
|4,208.8
|Energy
|6.1
|9.4
|3.1
|0.5
|n/a*
|7
|Gildan Activewear
|GIL-T
|7,291.7
|Cons. Disc.
|1.3
|28.2
|2.6
|0.7
|0.7
|8
|Evertz Technologies
|ET-T
|1,296.9
|IT
|4.2
|9.2
|5.6
|0.3
|114.4
|9
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|125,849.9
|Financials
|3.3
|11.1
|7.4
|0.7
|1.3
|10
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL.A-T
|1,670.2
|Industrials
|3.4
|6.6
|12.9
|0.9
|0.9
|11
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH-T
|1,421.7
|IT
|1.1
|25.7
|3.2
|0.3
|19.1
|12
|Ritchie Bros.
|RBA-T
|4,324.2
|Industrials
|2.2
|18.2
|1.0
|0.5
|1.7
|13
|Cdn National Railway
|CNR-T
|69,653.3
|Industrials
|1.8
|19.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.5
|14
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|9,129.4
|Cons. Staples
|1.6
|18.4
|1.6
|0.0
|0.5
|15
|Sun Life Financial
|SLF-T
|30,949.0
|Financials
|3.3
|1.7
|16.2
|0.6
|1.6
|* Enbridge Income Fund Holdings has no long term debt
Source: Morningstar Canada
