Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Seeking large-cap TSX stocks with higher quality and lower volatility Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Value and growth from Canadian large-caps.

The screen

Following the relative strength seen in the markets in the first quarter of 2017, North American equities have checked back somewhat, putting up mixed returns so far in April.

In Canada, five of the 11 sectors have declined this month, led lower by health care (down 6.9 per cent), financials (2 per cent) and information technology (1.1 per cent). South of the border, eight of 11 sectors are in negative territory so far in April, the worst performers coming from financials (declining 3.5 per cent), materials (2.1 per cent) and IT (1.9 per cent).

Canadian large-caps with value, growth

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Bil)ROE (%)P/E5Y Price Beta3M EPS Revision (%)Div. Yield (%)
1Quebecor Inc.QBR.B-T5.077.915.90.112.20.4
2Dollarama Inc.DOL-T13.4203.327.3-0.124.40.4
3Aliment'n Couche-TardATD.B-T34.521.716.9-0.67-4.30.6
4Constellation SoftwareCSU-T13.4106.121.60.53-0.60.9
5CI Financial Corp.CIX-T7.029.512.40.810.55.2
6Magna Int'l Inc. MG-T20.221.27.10.99-1.42.8
7Tourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-T7.70.617.21.0328.80.0
8CIBCCM-T44.819.010.40.984.34.5
9Rogers CommunicationsRCI.B-T31.126.418.90.600.63.2
10CP Railway CP-T29.331.017.51.19-0.21.0
11Open Text Corp.OTEX-T11.717.713.20.47-0.21.4
12CN RailwayCNR-T74.023.819.30.691.81.7
13Fortis Inc.FTS-T18.47.817.70.112.93.6
14Cdn Utilities Ltd.CU-T10.512.917.20.520.93.7
15Cdn Tire Corp.CTC.A-T11.413.416.20.731.31.6

Source: Morningstar CPMS

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular