What are we looking for?
Undervalued Canadian companies producing positive shareholder wealth.
The screen
We screened the S&P/TSX composite index with only three simple but powerful criteria:
- An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) greater than one. An EPI ratio of one or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
- A return on capital greater than 10 per cent;
- A negative future-growth-value-to-enterprise-value ratio (FGV to EV) – This represents, in percentage, the portion of the enterprise value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth, and the higher the risk. A negative figure reflects a discount.
The price-to-earnings ratio, beta, dividend yield and four-year annualized dividend growth rate are displayed for informational purposes. (Note that a stock with beta of less than one has historically moved less than the index to which it belongs.)
Select Canadian stocks offering value
|Company
|Ticker
|EPI
|R/C
|FGV to EV
|Price/Earnings
|Beta
|Dividend Yield
|4Yr Div. Growth Rate
|CIBC
|CM-T
|1.9
|18.5%
|-7.8%
|9.2
|0.98
|4.67%
|7.09%
|Macdonald Dettwiler
|MDA-T
|1.9
|11.2%
|-42.3%
|22.8
|0.33
|2.26%
|3.30%
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|1.8
|10.3%
|-4.6%
|18.9
|0.15
|4.62%
|5.17%
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|1.8
|18.3%
|-37.7%
|12.7
|1.08
|4.83%
|2.91%
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|1.7
|11.4%
|-26.9%
|31.2
|0.46
|3.08%
|8.49%
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|1.5
|12.2%
|-15.7%
|12.1
|0.63
|3.44%
|2.99%
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|1.5
|14.6%
|-15.5%
|8.4
|1.21
|2.57%
|24.50%
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL.A-T
|1.5
|11.4%
|-55.2%
|12.6
|0.85
|3.25%
|6.28%
|Western Forest Products
|WEF-T
|1.2
|10.4%
|-12.6%
|9.2
|0.87
|3.69%
|0.00%
Source: StockPointer
