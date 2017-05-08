Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These nine Canadian companies are undervalued wealth producers

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Undervalued Canadian companies producing positive shareholder wealth.

The screen

We screened the S&P/TSX composite index with only three simple but powerful criteria:

  • An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) greater than one. An EPI ratio of one or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
  • A return on capital greater than 10 per cent;
  • A negative future-growth-value-to-enterprise-value ratio (FGV to EV) – This represents, in percentage, the portion of the enterprise value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth, and the higher the risk. A negative figure reflects a discount.

The price-to-earnings ratio, beta, dividend yield and four-year annualized dividend growth rate are displayed for informational purposes. (Note that a stock with beta of less than one has historically moved less than the index to which it belongs.)

Select Canadian stocks offering value

CompanyTickerEPIR/CFGV to EVPrice/EarningsBetaDividend Yield4Yr Div. Growth Rate 
CIBCCM-T1.918.5%-7.8%9.20.984.67%7.09%
Macdonald DettwilerMDA-T1.911.2%-42.3%22.80.332.26%3.30%
BCE Inc.BCE-T1.810.3%-4.6%18.90.154.62%5.17%
Power Financial Corp.PWF-T1.818.3%-37.7%12.71.084.83%2.91%
Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T1.711.4%-26.9%31.20.463.08%8.49%
Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T1.512.2%-15.7%12.10.633.44%2.99%
Magna International Inc.MG-T1.514.6%-15.5%8.41.212.57%24.50%
Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A-T1.511.4%-55.2%12.60.853.25%6.28%
Western Forest ProductsWEF-T1.210.4%-12.6%9.20.873.69%0.00%

Source: StockPointer

