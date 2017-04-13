What are we looking for?
U.S. aerospace and defence stocks with reasonable valuations and strong price momentum.
The U.S. aerospace and defence industry has had a great run – currently up 22.5 per cent in the past year. With geopolitical tensions running high in North Korea, Syria and Iraq, many market watchers are wondering whether these stocks may continue their outperformance.
U.S. aerospace and defence stocks with a strong performance
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap. ($Bil U.S.)
|Forward P/E Ratio
|EPS Growth Rate (5-Yr Historical)
|Price Performance (YTD)
|Dividend Yield
|1
|Huntington Ingalls Ind.
|HII-N
|$9.5
|19.6
|44.4%
|10.6%
|1.1%
|2
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|LMT-N
|$78.3
|22.0
|11.6%
|7.4%
|2.6%
|3
|Boeing Co.
|BA-N
|$108.6
|24.8
|7.9%
|13.1%
|2.7%
|4
|B/E Aerospace Inc.
|BEAV-Q
|$6.6
|19.7
|34.1%
|7.1%
|1.3%
|5
|Raytheon Co.
|RTN-N
|$44.7
|20.3
|7.4%
|6.6%
|2.0%
|6
|Orbital ATK Inc.
|OA-N
|$5.6
|17.4
|5.1%
|10.0%
|1.3%
|7
|Rockwell Collins Inc.
|COL-N
|$13.0
|17.9
|6.5%
|5.6%
|1.4%
