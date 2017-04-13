Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

U.S. aerospace and defence stocks with reasonable valuations and strong price momentum.

The U.S. aerospace and defence industry has had a great run – currently up 22.5 per cent in the past year. With geopolitical tensions running high in North Korea, Syria and Iraq, many market watchers are wondering whether these stocks may continue their outperformance.

U.S. aerospace and defence stocks with a strong performance

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap. ($Bil U.S.)Forward P/E RatioEPS Growth Rate (5-Yr Historical)Price Performance (YTD)Dividend Yield
1Huntington Ingalls Ind.HII-N$9.519.644.4%10.6%1.1%
2Lockheed Martin Corp.LMT-N$78.322.011.6%7.4%2.6%
3Boeing Co.BA-N$108.624.87.9%13.1%2.7%
4B/E Aerospace Inc.BEAV-Q$6.619.734.1%7.1%1.3%
5Raytheon Co.RTN-N$44.720.37.4%6.6%2.0%
6Orbital ATK Inc.OA-N$5.617.45.1%10.0%1.3%
7Rockwell Collins Inc.COL-N$13.017.96.5%5.6%1.4%

