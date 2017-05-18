Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Seven financial stocks with little mortgage exposure

SCOTT CLAYTON

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Financial stocks with limited mortgage exposure, but strong growth potential and sustainable dividends.

The screen

The Home Capital meltdown has highlighted the volatility for financial stocks with significant exposure to real estate lending. We still like Canada’s Big Five banks. That’s because their high lending standards cut risk. However, it’s also a good time to diversify your financial-sector holdings beyond the banks – especially if you focus on stocks that pay sustainable dividends.

Select North American financial stocks

Ranking*CompanyTickerDividend Sustainability RatingMarket Cap ($Bil)**Dividend Yield Points
1T. Rowe Price GroupTROW-QHighest17.33.310
2IGM FinancialIGM-TAbove Average9.65.79
3Great-West LifecoGWO-TAbove Average33.54.49
4Intact Financial IFC-TAbove Average12.22.88
5Broadridge FinancialBR-NAbove Average8.61.88
6Power Financial PWF-TAbove Average23.25.27
7Power Corp.POW-TAbove Average13.95.07


Source: Dividend Advisor
*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.
**Market cap is in native currency.

