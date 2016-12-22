Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Seven major U.S. bank stocks poised for a 'gilded era'

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Major U.S. banks poised to benefit from a more relaxed regulatory climate.

This week, hedge fund manager Steve Eisman, famous for his bets against mortgage-backed securities in Michael Lewis’s book The Big Short, forecast that a “gilded era” for banks was about to get underway. In addition to the tailwinds created by rising interest rates, Mr. Eisman also predicts that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will begin rolling back many financial regulations that have slowed the growth of U.S. banks in recent years. In spite of this sector moving higher by approximately 18 per cent since the election, U.S. banks have underperformed the broader market for the past eight years. Based on this thinking, this sector could still have considerable room to run.

Select U.S. banks

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap. (US $Bil.)P/E (This Year's Estimate)Operating MarginDiv. Yield
1Wells Fargo & Co.WFC-N$281.8 13.934.7%2.7%
2BB&T Corp.BBT-N$38.7 17.132.2%2.5%
3U.S. BancorpUSB-N$89.3 16.037.4%2.2%
4PNC Financial Services Group Inc.PNC-N$57.4 16.633.5%1.8%
5Bank of New York Mellon Corp.BK-N$50.4 15.728.6%1.6%
6Regions Financial Corp.RF-N$17.9 17.428.3%1.8%
7KeyCorpKEY-N$19.9 17.725.0%1.8%

Source: Recognia

Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter

