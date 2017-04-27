Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S. bank stocks poised to see increased profitability under possible changes to the Dodd-Frank Consumer Protection Act.

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama signed the Dodd-Frank Act, which was aimed at providing enhanced regulation of U.S. banks in order to protect consumers. After the financial crisis, U.S. legislators felt that the banks had taken unnecessary financial risks and that taxpayers were being asked to pick up the bill for their mistakes. Among other things, Dodd-Frank’s Volcker Rule limits U.S. banks from proprietary trading, in which deposits are used for trading in the bank’s own accounts.

U.S. banks with strong profitability

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap. ($Bil. U.S.)Return on EquityP/B RatioForward P/E RatioDividend Yield
1UBS Group AGUBS-N$64.06.0%1.1714.53.7%
2Capital One Financial Corp.COF-N$41.37.9%0.8611.71.9%
3Wells Fargo & Co.WFC-N$272.611.2%1.5613.52.8%
4JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPM-N$314.09.7%1.3815.02.2%
5Citigroup Inc.C-N$165.86.6%0.8112.90.9%
6Bank of New York Mellon BK-N$49.19.1%1.4014.91.6%
7Goldman Sachs Group Inc.GS-N$90.28.5%1.1814.41.2%

Source: Recognia

