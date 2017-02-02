What are we looking for?
U.S. health-services stocks with strong profitability and reasonable valuations.
So far, 2017 has been a wild ride for U.S. investors. With the markets up about 2 per cent year to date, there have been some surprising differences between investor expectations and reality.
Nearly everyone expected a strengthening U.S. dollar in 2017 with the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates. In fact, the dollar index has dropped by 3.3 per cent year to date.
Select U.S. health services stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Bil U.S.)
|Fwd P/E Ratio
|ROE
|EPS Growth (Proj. This Yr vs Last Yr)
|Dividend Yield
|1
|Centene Corp.
|CNC-N
|$10.8
|14.5
|18.3%
|43.2%
|0.0%
|2
|Express Scripts Holding Co.
|ESRX-Q
|$42.5
|10.6
|13.2%
|15.5%
|0.0%
|3
|Healthsouth Corp.
|HLS-N
|$3.5
|15.5
|31.1%
|14.3%
|2.5%
|4
|UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|UNH-N
|$154.3
|20.4
|20.0%
|18.2%
|1.5%
|5
|Laboratory Corp of America
|LH-N
|$13.8
|15.4
|11.3%
|11.1%
|0.0%
|6
|Humana Inc.
|HUM-N
|$29.6
|21.2
|12.8%
|23.0%
|0.6%
|7
|INC Research Holdings Inc.
|INCR-Q
|$2.8
|21.6
|38.4%
|24.9%
|0.0%
