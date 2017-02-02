Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Seven U.S. health-services stocks with strong profitability and reasonable valuations

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S. health-services stocks with strong profitability and reasonable valuations.

So far, 2017 has been a wild ride for U.S. investors. With the markets up about 2 per cent year to date, there have been some surprising differences between investor expectations and reality.

Nearly everyone expected a strengthening U.S. dollar in 2017 with the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates. In fact, the dollar index has dropped by 3.3 per cent year to date.

Select U.S. health services stocks

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil U.S.)Fwd P/E RatioROEEPS Growth (Proj. This Yr vs Last Yr)Dividend Yield
1Centene Corp.CNC-N$10.814.518.3%43.2%0.0%
2Express Scripts Holding Co.ESRX-Q$42.510.613.2%15.5%0.0%
3Healthsouth Corp.HLS-N$3.515.531.1%14.3%2.5%
4UnitedHealth Group Inc.UNH-N$154.320.420.0%18.2%1.5%
5Laboratory Corp of AmericaLH-N$13.815.411.3%11.1%0.0%
6Humana Inc.HUM-N$29.621.212.8%23.0%0.6%
7INC Research Holdings Inc.INCR-Q$2.821.638.4%24.9%0.0%

Source: Recognia

