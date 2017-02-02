What are we looking for?

U.S. health-services stocks with strong profitability and reasonable valuations.

So far, 2017 has been a wild ride for U.S. investors. With the markets up about 2 per cent year to date, there have been some surprising differences between investor expectations and reality.

Nearly everyone expected a strengthening U.S. dollar in 2017 with the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates. In fact, the dollar index has dropped by 3.3 per cent year to date.