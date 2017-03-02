What are we looking for?
U.S. stocks offering the potential for long-term earnings growth while providing reasonable valuations and efficient operations today.
With the U.S. stock market now up more than 10 per cent since the election in November, many investors are beginning to question whether there are still good values to be found. In Benjamin Graham’s classic 1949 book The Intelligent Investor, the author asserts a number of principles when shopping for companies offering growth at a reasonable price (GARP). In this article we will put together our own formulation looking for long-term earnings growth, dividends and reasonable forward price-to-earnings ratios.
U.S. stocks offering good value
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Bil U.S.)
|P/E (This Yr's Estim.)
|EPS Growth (5-Yr Hist.)
|Div. Yield
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|1
|Blackstone Group LP
|BX-N
|$19.1
|14.4
|104.8%
|5.1%
|44.3%
|2
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|GILD-Q
|$92.9
|6.0
|75.6%
|2.6%
|61.3%
|3
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|VZ-N
|$202.3
|12.8
|228.3%
|4.6%
|21.5%
|4
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV-N
|$98.6
|13.0
|34.8%
|3.7%
|38.1%
|5
|AT&T Inc.
|T-N
|$256.7
|14.8
|56.7%
|4.6%
|15.6%
|6
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|LYB-N
|$36.7
|10.0
|20.5%
|3.6%
|17.4%
|7
|Principal Financial Group Inc.
|PFG-N
|$18.0
|14.5
|16.0%
|2.5%
|13.5%
